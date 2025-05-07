Veeco Instruments Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.9 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $21.9 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $22.2 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $167.3 million from $174.5 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.9 Mln. vs. $21.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $167.3 Mln vs. $174.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 to $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $135 - $165 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.