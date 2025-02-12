Veeco Instruments Inc. Delivers NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing System for Advanced Semiconductor Production

Veeco Instruments shipped an NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system to a semiconductor company for advanced chip production.

Quiver AI Summary

Veeco Instruments Inc. announced the shipment of its NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system to a prominent semiconductor company for the production of 2-nanometer gate-all-around logic chips, marking a significant achievement for the company. This shipment took place in the fourth quarter of 2024, and evaluation programs for the NSA500 are progressing positively with two other leading-edge customers exploring various applications. The system is designed to provide advanced capabilities for annealing, including precise shallow anneals and material modifications, which cater to the increasing demand in sectors like artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Veeco's innovative equipment aims to enhance performance and cost efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing, thereby expanding the company's market opportunities.

Potential Positives

Shipment of the NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system to a leading-edge semiconductor company represents a significant milestone in the company's production capability for advanced semiconductor devices.

Successful progress of NSA500™ evaluation programs with multiple leading-edge customers indicates strong interest and potential future sales opportunities.

The NSA500 system's advanced features may position Veeco favorably in the growing markets for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, expanding their served available market.

Veeco's innovative technology addresses the increasing demand for advanced annealing solutions, differentiating the company from traditional methods and enhancing its competitive edge in the semiconductor industry.

Potential Negatives

While the shipment of the NSA500™ system is highlighted as a milestone, the press release does not specify the financial impact or timing of revenue realization from these transactions, which may raise concerns among investors about immediate financial benefits.

The statement includes a caution about forward-looking statements being subject to various risks and uncertainties, suggesting that there could be issues ahead that may affect the company's performance.

The release mentions multiple evaluations at other customers but lacks details on concrete agreements or contracts, which could imply uncertainty in securing future sales.

FAQ

What is the NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system?

The NSA500™ is a cutting-edge system designed for precise annealing in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly for 2-nanometer logic chips.

Who is the NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system shipment intended for?

The shipment is intended for a leading-edge semiconductor company focusing on high-volume production of advanced chips.

What advantages does the NSA500™ offer over traditional annealing solutions?

The NSA500™ allows for precise annealing of surface layers without damaging the device, utilizing short dwell times and high temperatures.

How is the demand for the NSA500™ system evolving?

Interest in the NSA500™ remains high among logic and memory customers, with evaluation programs progressing at multiple leading-edge companies.

What applications can benefit from the NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system?

The system is applicable for shallow anneals in 3D devices, low thermal budget anneals, and various material modification processes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VECO Insider Trading Activity

$VECO insiders have traded $VECO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P KIERNAN (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $428,198.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $VECO stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) announced today a NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system shipment to a leading-edge semiconductor company for high-volume production of 2-nanometer gate-all-around logic chips. The shipment occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024.





Equally as important, the company’s NSA500™ evaluation programs at two other leading-edge customers are progressing well with multiple applications being considered. Interest from additional logic and memory customers to evaluate Veeco’s system also remains high.





Veeco’s recently launched next-generation annealing platform expands the company’s overall opportunity in laser annealing to leading-edge applications in logic and memory. New applications include precise shallow anneals for 3D devices, low thermal budget anneals, and material modification applications. Compared to traditional annealing solutions, the NSA500 system is capable of precisely annealing relevant surface layers without damaging the underlying device due to its combination of short dwell times in the nanosecond scale and high temperatures.





“Shipment of this NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system is an important milestone given the growing need for annealing solutions with advanced capabilities for leading-edge applications,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “We look forward to supporting our customers as they accelerate production of next-generation chips for growing markets such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The broad applicability of Veeco’s NSA500 system provides a significant opportunity to expand Veeco’s served available market.”











About Veeco











Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.







To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.









Veeco Contacts:







Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 |





apappone@veeco.com









Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 |





bwright@veeco.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.