Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that VGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.64, the dividend yield is 5.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VGR was $15.64, representing a -9.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.26 and a 38.41% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

VGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Unilever PLC (UL). VGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports VGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.73%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 4.27% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of VGR at 4.46%.

