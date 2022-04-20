Vector Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VGR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.23, changing hands as high as $13.28 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.014 per share, with $13.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.14.

