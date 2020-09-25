Vector Capital's tech SPAC Vector Acquisition prices $300 million IPO at $10

Vector Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Vector Capital targeting the tech industry, raised $300 million by offering 30 million shares at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alex Slusky.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VACQU. Deutsche Bank and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

