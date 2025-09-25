Markets

Vecima Networks Slides To Net Loss In Q4

September 25, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VNWTF, VCM.TO), a Canadian company that develops hardware and software for broadband access, on Thursday reported loss in the fourth quarter compared with profit in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $13.2 million compared with profit of $8.3 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $0.54 versus earnings per share of $0.34 last year.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.05 versus $0.29 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $6.7 million from $14.5 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the period declined to $68.8 million from $87.5 million in the prior year.

On Wednesday, Vecima Networks closed trading 4.29% higher at CAD 10.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

