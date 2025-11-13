Vecima Networks Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$0.20 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$2.15 million, or C$0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vecima Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.2% to C$71.07 million from C$81.91 million last year.

Vecima Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.20 Mln. vs. C$2.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.01 vs. C$0.09 last year. -Revenue: C$71.07 Mln vs. C$81.91 Mln last year.

