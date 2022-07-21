VeChain Price Prediction 2022

Many investors studying digital currencies feel hard pressed to explain what sets these currencies apart or what their real-world use might be. New crypto appears, but besides speculating on that new asset in a volatile and risky market, what exactly can be done with it?

What Is VeChain?

The creator of the VeChain platform, Sunny Lu, has an answer. Once the chief information officer for Louis Vuitton in China, Lu saw a need for businesses to more efficiently track their goods, control inventory, fight counterfeit and communicate. In 2015, he introduced a new system using blockchain technology, which relies on a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital ledger.

Technically, VeChain is a “smart contract” platform, not a cryptocurrency. Two businesses, or many businesses, can use the platform to share data or keep records.

For transactions, the platform uses two digital tokens, known as VeChain Token (VET) and VeThor (VTHO). Two parties on the blockchain can store value or buy, sell and trade using these tokens, which have a floating exchange rate with “fiat,” or traditional, currency.

Who Uses VeChain?

Several major corporations have adopted the VeChain platform, including PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Renault and Walmart China. These companies use VeChain to streamline and improve their operations.

Since its creation, the platform’s essential function has been supply chain management, in which companies track the movement of their resources and products. This is done using RFID tags or sensors attached to physical objects. RFID tags can transmit information about location, temperature, chain of custody and other data to a central database set up on the VeChain blockchain.

The goal is better handling and control of goods as they move worldwide. For example, the burgeoning new wine industry in China adopted VeChain. Plagued by counterfeit high-value wines, wholesalers and producers now use a VeChain platform to track and authenticate cases and individual bottles using RFID tags.

No matter the business, any shipping and logistics system generates a lot of data, much of which is scattered, incomplete and unreliable. The result is inefficiency: late-arriving, damaged, stolen or missing goods. This causes rising costs and lengthening delivery times. VeChain aims to solve that problem by streamlining and improving communication data within a fully independent blockchain system.

VeChain Price Prediction

Given its functionality and growing adoption, the VET token has a promising future in the crypto world. But the value of the token fluctuates rather dramatically. As of July 17, 2022, VET was trading at $0.02394, more than 90% of the token’s all-time high of $0.28. By that date, the supply of tokens had reached 72.5 billion.

As for the future price of the VeChain token, predictions are varied and many.

What Will VeChain Be Worth in 2025?

DigitalCoinPrice sees VET at a maximum $0.048 by December 2025, though it does predict a high of $0.0621 in August of that year. Trading Beasts predicts a maximum price of $0.0729 at the end of 2025.

The most optimistic prediction has been that of GOV Capital, which sets a $0.5497 high rate by the end of 2025, a level that would represent almost a 200% increase from VET’s all-time high.

Will VeChain Reach $10?

It seems unlikely that VeChain will reach $10 — at least, not anytime soon. Even the most bullish predictions tend to settle VeChain’s worth under $1 for at least the next five years.

GOV Capital, for example, sets a maximum price prediction of $0.924 by July 2027. This would represent an increase of almost 4000% from an investment made in mid-2022.

VTHO Price Prediction

As for the VTHO token, which has a circulating supply of 45.6 billion, its price in mid-July stood at $0.0018. Like many other digital currencies, VTHO saw a downtrend in value through the last half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

But the market for VTHO started moving sideways in the middle of the year. Support emerged, with buyers stepping in to pull the token to a rise of about 14% over seven days in mid-July.

An Optimistic Future

The market for VeChain tokens and other digital monies is susceptible to swings in investor sentiment, much like the market for stocks or bonds. By 2022, crypto and the traditional markets were linked; periods of investor confidence created a “risk-on” market that boosted the value of stocks and crypto while more pessimistic times depressed prices.

But the key to the future of any digital money is its usefulness. Those tokens and coins that can find a real-world application will naturally be more highly valued. At the same time, those with no use outside of speculation by financial risk-takers will, in all likelihood, continue to decline.

Given this primary trend, VeChain tokens and their practical use in business and logistics should find some support among investors and the cryptocurrency market. Just keep in mind that the cryptocurrency market is volatile and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: VeChain Price Prediction 2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.