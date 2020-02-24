VDE Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $69.15 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Vanguard Energy, the RSI reading has hit 26.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 40.5. A bullish investor could look at VDE's 26.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $69.15 per share, with $93.1698 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.25. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day.

