VDC vs. PBJ: Does Comprehensive Coverage Beat Concentrated Food Bets?

Key Points

VDC charges a much lower expense ratio and has a higher dividend yield than PBJ.

PBJ focuses more narrowly on food and beverage companies with only 31 holdings, while VDC covers a broader consumer staples universe.

VDC has delivered stronger 1-year and 5-year returns, though with slightly more severe drawdowns.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF ›

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) both target defensive sectors, but VDC's broader coverage, lower cost, and higher yield stand out, while PBJ offers a more concentrated bet on food and beverage makers.

Both VDC and PBJ give investors access to companies that tend to be resilient through economic cycles, though their approaches differ. VDC tracks a wide consumer staples index, while PBJ narrows in on the food and beverage industry, using a rules-based methodology to select 31 stocks. This comparison highlights cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which may better fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VDC PBJ Issuer Vanguard Invesco Expense ratio 0.09% 0.61% 1-yr return (as of 2026-01-30) 4.6% (1.2%) Dividend yield 2.1% 1.7% Beta 0.55 0.65 AUM $8.5 billion $94.0 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VDC is notably more affordable, charging just 0.09% in annual fees compared to PBJ's 0.61%. VDC also offers a slightly higher dividend yield, paying 2.1% versus PBJ's 1.7%, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VDC PBJ Max drawdown (5 y) (16.55%) (15.84%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,359 $1,279

What's inside

PBJ holds 31 stocks focused mainly on food and beverage companies, with a sector mix of 89% consumer defensive, 5% basic materials, and 3% industrials. Its top positions include Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). The fund has a long track record at over 20 years, and its quarterly rebalancing may appeal to those seeking a more actively managed rules-based approach within this niche.

VDC, by contrast, casts a wider net across the consumer staples sector, allocating 98% to consumer defensive stocks and holding over 100 names. Its largest positions are Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which represent household names across food, retail, and personal care. This breadth may help smooth out company-specific risks relative to PBJ's more concentrated portfolio.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Consumer staples, the everyday essentials like food, household products, and beverages, tend to hold their value during economic uncertainty because people keep buying toothpaste and groceries regardless of market conditions. Both VDC and PBJ target this defensive sector, but with notably different approaches. VDC offers broad, diversified exposure while PBJ narrows its focus to just food and beverage companies.

VDC casts a wide net across the entire consumer staples universe, from massive retailers like Walmart and Costco to household goods giants like Procter & Gamble, plus tobacco and personal care companies. It's a pure index fund tracking the sector comprehensively at rock-bottom cost. PBJ takes the opposite approach, using quantitative analysis to actively select a concentrated portfolio of food and beverage specialists, while charging significantly higher fees for that selectivity. In 2025, VDC's broader diversification delivered modestly positive returns while PBJ's concentrated bet on food companies struggled amid rising ingredient costs and shifting consumer preferences.

VDC works well for investors seeking low-cost, comprehensive defensive exposure to the entire consumer staples sector with lower volatility. PBJ appeals to those betting specifically on the food and beverage subsector who believe its concentrated, actively selected portfolio justifies paying nearly seven times the fee—though recent performance suggests that hasn't paid off.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Monster Beverage, Sysco, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.