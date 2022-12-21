VCTR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.54, changing hands as high as $27.64 per share. Victory Capital Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCTR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.22 per share, with $37.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.46.

