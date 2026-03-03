VCSH or ISTB? Vanguard's Corporate Conviction vs. iShares' Cautious Diversification

Key Points

VCSH is more affordable and slightly higher-yielding than ISTB.

ISTB holds a far broader mix of bonds, while VCSH concentrates on investment-grade corporates.

Both funds saw similar five-year drawdowns, but VCSH retained a modest edge in risk-adjusted returns.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) stands out for its lower cost and slightly higher yield, while the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) offers broader bond exposure and similar risk characteristics.

Both VCSH and ISTB target short-term U.S. bond exposure, but with different approaches: VCSH focuses on high-quality corporate bonds, whereas ISTB mixes investment-grade and high-yield bonds across nearly 7,000 holdings. This comparison breaks down cost, performance, liquidity, and portfolio makeup to help investors see which may better fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH ISTB Issuer Vanguard IShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-27) 6.0% 5.6% Dividend yield 4.4% 4.1% Beta 0.42 0.42 AUM $47.8 billion $4.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VCSH is more affordable, charging half the expense ratio of ISTB, and it delivers a slightly higher yield, which may appeal to cost-conscious income seekers.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH ISTB Max drawdown (5 y) -9.49% -9.34% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $969 $954

What's inside

ISTB casts a wide net, holding nearly 7,000 U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with maturities between one and five years. The fund’s 13-year track record and broad diversification may appeal to those seeking exposure beyond just corporates. VCSH, by contrast, is tightly focused on investment-grade corporate bonds, with its largest holdings including U.S. Treasury issues and prominent banks.

What this means for investors

Both of these funds stick to bonds that come due within five years, keeping price swings manageable. But VCSH lends exclusively to corporations—the banks financing mortgages, utilities powering cities, and industrial companies building factories. ISTB doesn't pick favorites, spreading money across corporate bonds, U.S. Treasuries, and mortgage-backed securities for broader protection.

That focus changes everything. VCSH delivered stronger 2025 returns and pays higher income because every dollar accepts corporate credit risk. There's no government debt cushion when companies hit rough patches. During credit panics, VCSH takes the full punch while ISTB's Treasury holdings steady the ship, though those safe bonds also cap your gains when corporate debt rallies. VCSH charges half ISTB's expense ratio and manages 10 times the assets.

VCSH is a good fit for investors who already own Treasuries elsewhere and want to squeeze maximum income from their corporate bond allocation without dilution. ISTB is the better choice for those wanting complete short-term bond market coverage in a single fund, accepting moderately lower returns for the peace of mind that comes from not putting all your eggs in the corporate basket.

