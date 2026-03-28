VCIT vs. IGIB: Which Corporate Bond ETF Is Safer?

Key Points

VCIT and IGIB offer a nearly identical cost and yield.

Both ETFs posted the same 1-year total return and experienced similar drawdowns over the past five years.

IGIB holds a much larger number of bonds, while VCIT has a higher assets under management (AUM).

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The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) and the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) are quality corporate bond funds with similar expense ratios, yields, and risk profiles. The key differences are in fund size and portfolio breadth.

Both VCIT and IGIB aim to provide exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, appealing to investors seeking moderate income and relatively low interest-rate risk. This comparison looks at costs, returns, portfolio construction, and trading details to highlight what sets these two popular funds apart.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCIT IGIB Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-24) 6.16% 6.19% Dividend yield 4.74% 4.72% Beta 1.06 1.04 AUM $68.5 billion $17.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VCIT is slightly more affordable, with an expense ratio of 0.03% compared to IGIB’s 0.04%, but the difference is minimal. Both funds offer virtually identical 4.7% dividend yields, so neither stands out for income potential.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCIT IGIB Max drawdown (5 y) (20.56%) (20.63%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,066 $1,072

Not much difference here. Over the last five years, both ETFs experienced nearly identical maximum drawdowns, showing similar downside risk. Both funds also delivered similar returns.

What's inside

VCIT is a pure investment-grade corporate bond ETF that holds 2,289 bonds. Its top positions include bonds issued by industry-leading companies in technology, financials, and healthcare. Still, it allocates 37% to financial-sector bonds, with industrials making up over half of its fixed-income holdings.

IGIB holds 3,001 U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities between five and 10 years. The fund is more heavily allocated to bonds issued by companies in the financial sector, with roughly a quarter of its assets allocated to those of top banks.

Both funds avoid leverage, currency hedges, and ESG overlays and focus on providing broad exposure to U.S. corporate credit within the 5- to 10-year maturity window.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

These bond ETFs offer similar returns and yields at very low cost. VCIT offers significantly greater size and liquidity at over $68 billion in net assets, but it’s not much of an advantage over IGIB. The latter is still quite large with over $17 billion in assets. The key difference is in their diversification and sector focus.

VCIT is heavily weighted toward just two sectors. Over 80% of its bond holdings are issued by companies in the financials and industrials sectors. Investors seeking an extra layer of safety may prefer IGIB.

IGIB holds a greater number of bonds, but it’s also more evenly spread across sectors. While it is still heavily weighted toward bonds issued by financial firms, its 25% allocation to bank-issued bonds is less exposure to a single sector than VCIT. Some of IBIG’s top sector weightings include consumer non-cyclicals at 12% and technology at 9%.

Overall, IGIB appears to offer the greatest diversification and safety between these two corporate bond ETFs.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.