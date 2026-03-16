VCIT Offers Broader Diversification Than FIGB

Key Points

VCIT is significantly cheaper to own and has outperformed FIGB over the past year.

FIGB carries a lower beta and slightly smaller drawdown, but its total return has lagged.

Both funds invest in investment-grade bonds, but VCIT holds more securities and has far greater assets under management.

10 stocks we like better than Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust - Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF ›

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) and the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:FIGB) both focus on high-quality U.S. bonds, but VCIT features a much lower expense ratio, stronger recent returns, and far greater scale, while FIGB has experienced slightly less volatility in the last five years.

Both VCIT and FIGB aim to provide investors with exposure to investment-grade U.S. bonds, targeting those seeking steady income and moderate risk. This comparison examines their costs, performance, risk, portfolio makeup, and trading characteristics to help determine which may better fit a diversified bond allocation.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCIT FIGB Issuer Vanguard Fidelity Expense ratio 0.03% 0.36% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-11) 7.4% 4.9% Dividend yield 4.7% 4.1% Beta 1.06 1.01 AUM $68.5 billion $441.0 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VCIT is much more affordable, with an expense ratio less than a tenth of FIGB. VCIT also delivers a higher yield, offering a 4.7% payout compared to FIGB’s 4.1%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCIT FIGB Max drawdown (5 y) -20.6% -18.1% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,076 $1,025

What's inside

FIGB targets U.S. investment-grade bonds, covering a variety of sectors within the high-quality segment. The fund holds 685 securities as of Feb. 27, 2026, with 13.3% in cash, 47% in intermediate-term bonds, and 31% in long-term government bonds. At five years old, FIGB offers a compact portfolio for core bond exposure.

VCIT also invests exclusively in investment-grade bonds, but it is far more diversified, holding 2,289 securities. Its largest positions include bonds issued by Meta Platforms, Oracle, and Pfizer Investment Enterprises Pte Ltd, reflecting a tilt toward corporate issuers. Over 91% of its holdings have a maturity of five to 10 years, with 6% of the portfolio maturing in 10 to 15 years. Both funds avoid leverage or other structural quirks.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The year ahead could be a good time to consider adding bond funds to a portfolio. Stock valuations are stretched, while lower interest rates could boost bond prices. VCIT and FIGB are high-yield bond funds, but VCIT seems to offer more to investors than FIGB.

The main advantage of FIGB is its slightly lower drawdown over the past few years. But its higher expense ratio, which is more than ten times higher than VCIT, will add up to substantially higher costs for investors over many years.

VCIT not only offers a much lower expense ratio but also a higher dividend yield. Vanguard is known for offering solid, low-cost funds, and the VCIT ETF sweetens the pot with an attractive 4.7% dividend yield, compared to 4.1% for the FIGB.

If the economy slows in 2026, these bond funds will add ballast to a stock portfolio. But VCIT’s lower cost, higher yield, and greater liquidity with over $68 billion in net assets might be the better choice for most investors.

Should you buy stock in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust - Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust - Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust - Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 16, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Meta Platforms and Oracle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Oracle, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.