VCI Global Limited Launches Qsecore, World's First SIM-Layer Security Solution for Enhanced Mobile Data Protection

VCI Global launched Qsecore, a hardware-rooted encryption solution for secure mobile communications in enterprise and government sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

VCI Global Limited has announced the launch of Qsecore, a revolutionary encryption solution that operates at the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)-layer, making it the first of its kind in the world. This hardware-level security product is aimed at enterprise and government use, providing encrypted voice calls, messaging, and file storage without relying on app-based or cloud solutions. Qsecore is designed for governments, financial institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and enterprises needing enhanced communication protection. The product works with existing SIM cards on most smartphones and includes a mobile app for secure communications. With the secure mobile communications market projected to grow significantly, VCI Global plans to begin commercial rollout of Qsecore in August 2025. The solution is part of the QuantGold Data Platform, which offers AI-powered, compliant solutions for data privacy.

Potential Positives

VCI Global launched Qsecore, the world's first SIM-layer security encryption solution, enhancing mobile security for enterprises and governments.

Qsecore offers a unique hardware-rooted encryption approach, setting it apart from traditional app-based or cloud-dependent security solutions.

The secure mobile communications market is projected to significantly grow, providing VCI Global with substantial business opportunities as Qsecore is rolled out commercially.

Qsecore aligns with growing global concerns around data privacy, positioning VCI Global as a leader in addressing these issues through innovative technology.

Potential Negatives

There is a potential risk associated with the launch of Qsecore, as it relies on market acceptance and customer adoption, which are uncertain factors for the company.

The press release included a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, indicating inherent risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect the company's future results and operations.

The mention of external factors such as the spread of COVID-19 and competitive products suggests vulnerabilities in the business environment that may impact VCI Global's performance.

FAQ

What is Qsecore by VCI Global?

Qsecore is the world's first SIM-layer security product that provides hardware-level encrypted communications for enterprises and government use.

When will Qsecore be commercially available?

Qsecore will begin its commercial rollout in August 2025, starting with enterprise launches and strategic market deployments.

Who can benefit from using Qsecore?

Qsecore is designed for governments, financial institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and enterprises requiring secure internal communications.

How does Qsecore ensure data security?

Qsecore uses chip-integrated encryption at the SIM layer, offering end-to-end encryption and independent functionality from phone operating systems.

What is the purpose of QuantGold Data Platform?

QuantGold is an encrypted AI compute platform that allows institutions to extract insights from sensitive data securely while maintaining full control.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, today announced the official launch of Qsecore, a breakthrough encryption solution developed under its encryption platform, QuantGold Data Platform (“QuantGold”). Qsecore is the world’s first Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)-layer security product that enables hardware-level encrypted voice call, messaging, and file storage, creating a full-stack mobile security ecosystem for enterprise and government use.





Qsecore is designed for:







Governments and law enforcement agencies seeking sovereign-grade communications



Governments and law enforcement agencies seeking sovereign-grade communications



Financial institutions and fintechs requiring executive communication privacy



Financial institutions and fintechs requiring executive communication privacy



High-net-worth individuals, journalists, and professionals at high risk of surveillance or targeting



High-net-worth individuals, journalists, and professionals at high risk of surveillance or targeting



Enterprises needing internal communications protection beyond standard mobile device management (MDM) systems







Unlike app-based or cloud-dependent tools, Qsecore is a thin, chip-integrated encryption which is hardware-rooted, offering zero-trust architecture on the telecom layer, independent of phone operating systems or third-party cloud providers. Paired with the Qsecore mobile app, it offers:







Compatible with existing SIM cards and phone numbers



Compatible with existing SIM cards and phone numbers



Works on most iOS and Android smartphones without hardware modification



Works on most iOS and Android smartphones without hardware modification



All communications and stored files are encrypted at the SIM layer



All communications and stored files are encrypted at the SIM layer



Qsecore app includes secure call, chat, media sharing, and file vault functionality



Qsecore app includes secure call, chat, media sharing, and file vault functionality



No data leaves the device unless authorized and encrypted end-to-end











According to Persistence Market Research, the market for secure mobile communications is expected to reach approximately USD 88.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2032. This surge is fuelled by the accelerating pace of digitalization, rapid advancements in mobile and wireless technologies, and increasing global concerns around data privacy and security.





Following successful technical testing and security validation, Qsecore will begin its commercial rollout in August 2025, starting with enterprise and strategic market deployments. The launch will support multi-user enterprise licenses, sector-specific secure deployments, and future integration with QuantGold’s broader encryption and AI security suite.





“In an era where surveillance threats are no longer theoretical, Qsecore gives users sovereignty over their mobile data. It’s a breakthrough for enterprise-grade privacy, and a milestone in QuantGold’s mission to redefine encrypted infrastructure globally,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About QuantGold Data Platform





QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted AI compute platform that enables institutions to extract insights from sensitive data without exposing the underlying information. Built on a foundation of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold combines hardware-based security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain auditability to support compliant, privacy-preserving AI computation. Its pay-per-compute model allows governments, enterprises, and research institutions to monetize data securely while maintaining full ownership and control. QuantGold operates across key sectors including healthcare, finance, public administration, and AI R&D, with deployments underway across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.





About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.