VCI Global Limited Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution V Gallant CyberSecure

VCI Global launched V Gallant CyberSecure, an AI-powered cybersecurity solution providing comprehensive protection and encrypted data backup for enterprises.

VCI Global Limited has launched V Gallant CyberSecure, an advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solution through its subsidiary V Gallant Sdn Bhd. This military-grade system aims to protect enterprise systems from ransomware and various cyber threats by combining AI-based threat detection with automated encrypted data protection. A key feature is The Vault, an encrypted backup system that ensures critical data remains secure and recoverable after attacks. The solution leverages AI-accelerated encryption technology, enhancing performance and ensuring data is protected in real-time. Given the projected growth of the cybersecurity market, V Gallant CyberSecure is positioned for sustainable revenue through its subscription model. CEO Dato’ Victor Hoo emphasizes its unique capability to provide both robust protection and guaranteed data recoverability.

VCI Global has launched V Gallant CyberSecure, an innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solution, positioning the company at the forefront of the growing cybersecurity market.

The solution's dual-layer approach that combines AI-driven threat detection with encrypted backup addresses critical needs in data security, providing a comprehensive defense against modern cyber threats.

With the recurring revenue model through annual subscriptions, V Gallant CyberSecure ensures predictable and scalable revenue growth, highlighting the potential for high-margin profits in the expanding cybersecurity sector.

The integration of AI-accelerated encryption chips developed with leading technology partners enhances the performance of V Gallant CyberSecure, showcasing VCI Global's commitment to innovation and advanced technology.

The cautionary note about forward-looking statements highlights significant uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and ability to achieve profitable operations, which could raise concerns among investors.

The emphasis on the evolving nature of cybersecurity threats implies that the product may not be foolproof, which could undermine trust in the effectiveness of V Gallant CyberSecure.

The reliance on a subscription revenue model, while providing predictable income, may also indicate pressure on maintaining customer satisfaction and ongoing sales to achieve growth targets.

What is V Gallant CyberSecure?

V Gallant CyberSecure is an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to protect enterprise systems from ransomware, malware, and cyber threats.

How does V Gallant CyberSecure ensure data recovery?

It includes The Vault, an encrypted backup system that allows for instant data recovery after an attack or system failure.

What is the unique feature of V Gallant CyberSecure?

The solution combines AI-driven threat detection with automated, encrypted data protection, unlike traditional cybersecurity tools.

Who developed the AI-accelerated encryption chips?

The encryption chips were developed in collaboration with leading technology partners to enhance cybersecurity performance.

What is the growth potential for V Gallant CyberSecure?

The global cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a 12.9% annual rate, presenting significant opportunities for V Gallant CyberSecure.

$VCIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $VCIG stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), has officially launched V Gallant CyberSecure through its subsidiary, V Gallant Sdn Bhd (“V-Gallant”). This AI-powered, military-grade cybersecurity and encrypted backup solution is designed to fully secure enterprise systems from ransomware, malware, and advanced cyber threats.





V Gallant CyberSecure provides a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that integrates AI-driven threat detection with a fully automated, encrypted data protection solution. Unlike traditional security tools, this dual-layer approach safeguards businesses against ransomware, system failures, and cyber breaches. The system continuously monitors for threats, detecting and neutralizing ransomware, trojans, and zero-day attacks in real-time without requiring human intervention.















The Vault – An encrypted backup system designed to securely store









critical data and enable rapid recovery when needed.







At the core of this solution is The Vault, an encrypted backup designed to safeguard critical data. This dedicated vault operates within the company’s infrastructure, requiring authentication keys for access—even internal IT teams cannot retrieve data without authorization. With zero-visibility encryption, sensitive information remains secure from external and insider threats. Additionally, the system offers instant rollback capabilities, allowing businesses to restore operations immediately following an attack or system failure.





A key component of V Gallant CyberSecure’s architecture is its use of AI-accelerated encryption chips, developed in collaboration with leading technology partners. These encryption chips will enhance cybersecurity performance by:







Accelerating encryption and decryption speeds, ensuring seamless, real-time data protection.



Enhancing AI-driven threat detection, allowing proactive identification and mitigation of cyber threats.



Reducing computational overhead, enabling large-scale data encryption without impacting system performance.











According to Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.9% from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing institutional and enterprise demand. This trend presents a significant opportunity for V Gallant CyberSecure, which operates on a recurring revenue model through annual subscription fees. This approach ensures predictable, scalable growth while positioning VCI Global for sustained, high-margin revenue in the expanding cybersecurity sector.





“Cybersecurity threats are evolving faster than ever, and companies need a next-generation solution that not only prevents attacks but also ensures complete system recoverability without data compromise. Most cybersecurity solutions focus solely on prevention but fail to guarantee data recovery. Our solution is the only one that does both—protecting businesses while ensuring that, even in the event of a breach, data remains fully encrypted and instantly recoverable,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.





About V Gallant Sdn Bhd





V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.





For more information, please visit



https://vgallant.ai/







About VCI Global Limited





VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://v-capital.co/



.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:





For media queries, please contact:





VCI GLOBAL LIMITED







enquiries@v-capital.co







