VCI Global Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Boost Share Price

VCI Global Limited has announced a 1-for-49 reverse stock split effective November 5, 2024, aimed at boosting its market price per share to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements. This move will reduce the company’s outstanding shares from approximately 202.2 million to 4 million, with fractional shares being rounded up. Vstock Transfer, LLC will manage the exchange process for shareholders.

