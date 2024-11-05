News & Insights

VCI Global Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Boost Share Price

November 05, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has released an update.

VCI Global Limited has announced a 1-for-49 reverse stock split effective November 5, 2024, aimed at boosting its market price per share to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements. This move will reduce the company’s outstanding shares from approximately 202.2 million to 4 million, with fractional shares being rounded up. Vstock Transfer, LLC will manage the exchange process for shareholders.

