VC vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are likely familiar with Visteon (VC) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Visteon has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RACE has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.06, while RACE has a forward P/E of 42.88. We also note that VC has a PEG ratio of 4.72. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.82.

Another notable valuation metric for VC is its P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 26.85.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VC's Value grade of A and RACE's Value grade of F.

VC stands above RACE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VC is the superior value option right now.

