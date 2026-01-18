VB vs. SPSM Small-Cap Showdown: Maximum Reach or Strategic Focus?

Key Points

VB holds over twice as many stocks as SPSM and tracks a broader small-cap universe.

VB delivered stronger total returns over the past year, but SPSM is more affordable for cost-conscious investors.

Both ETFs tilt toward industrials and technology, but their top holdings differ and sector weights are not identical.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SPSM) and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) both target U.S. small-cap stocks, but VB covers a broader slice of the market, holds more companies, and posted higher one-year returns, while SPSM stands out for its lower expense ratio.

Both SPSM and VB offer low-cost, index-based access to U.S. small-cap equities, appealing to investors seeking diversified exposure beyond large caps. This comparison looks at costs, returns, portfolio makeup, and trading practicality to help investors decide which ETF best fits a small-cap allocation.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPSM VB 1-yr return (as of 2026-01-09) 11.6% 14.1% Beta 1.23 1.27

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SPSM is more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio, while VB charges a slightly higher 0.05%. SPSM also offers a marginally higher dividend yield, which may appeal to those seeking a bit more income from their small-cap exposure.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPSM VB Max drawdown (5 y) -27.94% -28.16% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,290 $1,334

What's inside

VB tracks a broad small-cap index, holding 1,357 stocks with a tilt toward industrials (19%), technology (17%), and healthcare (13%). Its top positions as of Jan. 2026 are Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), each making up less than 1% of assets. With 22 years on the market and over $163 billion in assets under management (AUM), VB offers scale and breadth, aiming to fully replicate its index.

SPSM, meanwhile, holds 607 companies and emphasizes financial services (18%), industrials (16%), and technology (15%). Its largest positions are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR), LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ), and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI), all below 0.6% of assets. Both ETFs avoid leverage, hedging, or thematic screens, but SPSM’s narrower focus on the S&P SmallCap 600 may result in subtle differences in risk and sector mix.

What this means for investors

Small-cap stocks are typically defined as companies with market capitalizations below $2 billion. They offer investors exciting high-growth potential but they also come with elevated volatility. Both of these ETFs offer diversified access to this space at a similar price, but differ in their size and approach.

Because VB tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index with around 1,300 holdings, it casts a wider net across smaller companies. Its 0.05% expense ratio and $163 billion in assets make it one of the largest small-cap funds available. That size means tighter bid-ask spreads and easier trading for investors. SPSM follows the S&P SmallCap 600 with roughly 600 stocks and an ultra-low 0.03% expense ratio, appealing to cost-conscious investors despite its smaller $13 billion asset base.

Both funds favor industrials and technology, but have some differences in their sector allocations and top holdings. VB leans a bit more heavily into industrials, while SPSM allocates more to financials. Choose VB if you want maximum diversification across the small-cap universe and don't mind paying slightly more. Opt for SPSM if you prefer a tighter portfolio of 600 established small caps at rock-bottom cost, though small-cap volatility means both ETFs require a tolerance for market swings.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of securities and trades on an exchange like a stock.

Index-based: Investment strategy that seeks to replicate the performance of a specific market index, not beat it.

Expense ratio: Annual fund operating costs expressed as a percentage of the fund's average assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the current share price, shown as a percentage.

Beta: Measure of an investment’s volatility relative to the overall market, typically compared with the S&P 500.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of all assets a fund manages.

Total return: Investment return including price changes plus all dividends and distributions, assuming reinvestment.

Max drawdown: Largest peak-to-trough decline in an investment’s value over a specific period.

Small-cap: Companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally offering higher growth potential and higher risk.

Sector weight: Percentage of a portfolio’s assets invested in a particular industry or sector.

Replication: Method where a fund holds the same securities as its index, in similar proportions.

Leverage: Use of borrowed money or derivatives to increase exposure beyond the fund’s net assets.

