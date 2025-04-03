VB Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Vanguard Small-Cap, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.7. A bullish investor could look at VB's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VB's low point in its 52 week range is $209.81 per share, with $263.3499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $211.53. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day.
