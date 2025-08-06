Vaxcyte (PCVX) Q2 Loss Widens 11%

Key Points GAAP EPS loss widened to $(1.22) from $(1.10) year over year in Q2 2025 as R&D expenses rose 47.7% and G&A expenses climbed 48.8% compared to Q2 2024.

VAX-31 vaccine program advanced with FDA expanded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Vaxcyte is finalizing the Phase 3 trial design for adults.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $2.8 billion at the end of Q2 2025, extending the company’s funding runway to mid-2028.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX), a biotechnology company specializing in next-generation vaccines, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(1.22), missing the consensus estimate of $(1.16). There was no recognized revenue for the quarter, as the company remains pre-commercial. Operating expenses (GAAP) rose sharply compared to Q2 2024 as Vaxcyte boosted research, clinical activities, and manufacturing investments linked to its lead pneumococcal vaccine candidate, VAX-31. Despite the wider loss, Vaxcyte ended the quarter with $2.83 billion in cash and investments, enough to fund operations through mid-2028, based on its cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2025. The quarter was notable for major progress on regulatory milestones and pipeline prioritization but underscored continued high spending and execution risk ahead of pivotal Phase 3 trial results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(1.22) $(1.16) $(1.10) (10.9%) Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 — Research & Development Expenses $194.2 million $131.5 million 47.7% General & Administrative Expenses $32.0 million $21.5 million 48.8% Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments $2.8 billion N/A

Company Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Vaxcyte is a clinical-stage vaccine developer harnessing novel technology for more effective, broad-spectrum vaccines. Its XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform enables precise, large-scale vaccine production without living cells, making it possible to target a wider range of infectious disease threats through its innovative vaccine pipelines.

In recent quarters, Vaxcyte has centered its business on developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, primarily VAX-31 for adults and children and VAX-24 for pediatric use. Success depends on clinical data supporting expanded coverage and safety, regulatory approvals, and the ability to scale up manufacturing through partnerships like its collaboration with Lonza. It also relies on strengthening intellectual property for market exclusivity.

Highlights and Key Developments from the Quarter

The most important development during the quarter was the major phase advancement for the VAX-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine program, which is designed to protect against a broad spectrum of Streptococcus pneumoniae strains. Vaxcyte is incorporating FDA feedback to finalize the pivotal Phase 3 trial design for adults with VAX-31. This phase of trials is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will test whether the vaccine is at least as effective as existing alternatives. The FDA also expanded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for VAX-31 to include prevention of both invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia, which may help expedite the regulatory review process.

On the pediatric front, VAX-31’s ongoing Phase 2 infant study was modified to add a new 'Optimized' dose arm and remove the low-dose arm; enrollment in the revised study is expected to begin by the end of Q3 2025, slightly extending the expected timeline for top-line data to the first half of 2027. For VAX-24, pediatric Phase 2 data -- including safety and immune response results -- remain on track for release at the end of 2025. Vaxcyte also paused work beyond preclinical development for its early-stage Group A Strep (VAX-A1) and Shigella (VAX-GI) vaccine candidates, and discontinued VAX-PG for periodontal disease, reflecting a narrowed but more focused pipeline.

The company continued its capital spending on manufacturing capacity, investing an additional $44.6 million in Q2 2025 to build out a dedicated suite at Lonza’s facility. Total spending on this manufacturing buildout now stands at $290.6 million as of June 30, 2025, and is expected to reach up to $350 million by completion in early 2026. This scale-up is aimed at ensuring reliable supply for global commercialization should the clinical programs receive regulatory approval.

From a financial perspective, the period reflected a step-up in investment. Total operating expenses (GAAP) increased to $226.2 million from $153.0 million compared to Q2 2024. Research and development expenses rose 47.7% compared to Q2 2024, mainly due to increased clinical trial activity and manufacturing investment, while general and administrative expenses climbed 48.8% year-over-year. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher personnel costs related to the growth in G&A headcount.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Vaxcyte did not provide detailed forward guidance for revenue, operating costs, or expected cash burn for the coming quarters. Management stated that its $2.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at the end of Q2 2025 should fund operations through mid-2028, based on the current operating plan. Upcoming clinical milestones include the initiation of VAX-31's pivotal Phase 3 trial for adults in Q4 2025, release of pediatric VAX-24 data by year-end, and topline pediatric VAX-31 results expected by the end of H1 2027.

Investors should continue to focus on progress in late-stage clinical trials, evidence of safety and expanded disease coverage for its lead vaccines, and execution against the manufacturing buildout. Vaxcyte’s narrowed pipeline elevates reliance on a few main assets, increasing the importance of favorable Phase 3 data and regulatory outcomes in the next two years. PCVX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

