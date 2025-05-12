Vaxart, Inc. Encourages Stockholders to Approve Reverse Stock Split Proposal to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Vaxart urges stockholders to support a reverse stock split proposal to maintain Nasdaq compliance and avoid delisting.

Quiver AI Summary

Vaxart, Inc. has urged its stockholders to vote in favor of a reverse stock split proposal during the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 21, 2025, to avoid being delisted from Nasdaq due to its current stock price below the minimum requirement of $1.00. The company emphasizes that the reverse split will not alter the overall value of stockholders' investments, and it aims to increase market visibility, trading volume, and facilitate future financing opportunities. While a range of potential split ratios is proposed, management intends to implement the minimum necessary to meet compliance. Independent proxy advisory firms have recommended support for the proposal, citing the necessity to maintain Nasdaq listing to advance Vaxart's vaccine development projects. Management has stated that the split is crucial for attracting a broader investor base and will not dilute ownership or affect fundamental company value.

Potential Positives

Proposal for a reverse stock split aims to maintain Nasdaq listing, preventing potential delisting which could harm investor perception and stock value.

Independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend stockholders vote in favor of the reverse stock split, indicating strong external support for the proposal.

The reverse stock split is anticipated to increase market visibility, potentially broadening investor appeal and enhancing long-term value through increased trading volume and future financing opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Vaxart is at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement, indicating serious financial distress.

The wide proposed reverse stock split ratio suggests uncertainty and lack of confidence in the company's stock price recovery by management.

Management's inability to pursue a share repurchase program due to lack of profitability raises concerns about the company's financial health and ability to generate positive cash flow.

FAQ

Why is Vaxart proposing a reverse stock split?

Vaxart aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum $1.00 bid price requirement to avoid delisting.

Will my investment value change after the reverse stock split?

No, the reverse stock split does not affect the aggregate value of your investment or ownership percentage.

Does the reverse stock split cause dilution of Vaxart's shares?

No, it uniformly adjusts all issued shares without causing dilution.

What is the proposed reverse stock split ratio?

The ratio could range from 1-for-5 to 1-for-50, selected based on the need to maintain Nasdaq compliance.

Can stockholders change their vote after submission?

Yes, stockholders may change their vote at any time before the meeting by following provided instructions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VXRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $VXRT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company Urges Stockholders to Vote FOR Reverse Stock Split Proposal at Upcoming Annual Meeting to Avoid Nasdaq Delisting







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today addresses frequently asked stockholder questions regarding a reverse stock split proposal at the Company’s Annual Meeting taking place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to regain Nasdaq compliance.





1)



Why is Vaxart proposing a reverse stock split?







a. Vaxart is at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq since the Company’s share price is not in compliance with their minimum $1.00 bid price requirement. A reverse split of the Company’s common stock enables Vaxart to regain compliance and helps to ensure that the Company’s common stock can remain listed on Nasdaq.





2)



Will the Reverse Stock Split change the value of my investment?







a. No. The reverse stock split does not impact the aggregate value of a stockholder’s investment or percentage ownership interest in the Company, except with respect to the treatment of fractional shares. Stockholders will own fewer shares at an anticipated higher price per share.





3)



Will the Reverse Stock Split cause dilution in Vaxart’s stock?







a. No. The reverse split only causes a change for all issued shares of Vaxart’s common stock uniformly.





4)



Why is the proposed Reverse Stock Split ratio of not less than 1-for-5 and not more than 1-for-50 so wide?







a. Since the closing per share stock price was $0.42 as of Friday, May 9, 2025, the Company has no present intention of effecting a reverse stock split as high as 1:50. The board of directors intends to select a ratio for the reverse stock split only high enough as it deems necessary to resolve the Nasdaq deficiency. Of course, Vaxart prefers the requirement to be satisfied through appreciation of Vaxart’s stock price and, if our stock closes above $1.00 in the timeframe required and continues trading above $1.00, the board of directors may decide not to effect the reverse stock split even if it has been approved.





5)



Can Vaxart institute a share repurchase program instead?







a. Since we are not currently a profitable company, we believe that instituting a share repurchase program would not be a prudent use of capital at this time. Funds from the Project NextGen award are directly used only for costs related to our Phase 2b COVID-19 clinical trial.





6)



Can the Company continue trading on Nasdaq without executing a reverse stock split?







a. It is unlikely that the Company will continue trading on Nasdaq without a reverse stock split unless there is a sudden change in the stock price above $1.00 to regain compliance.





7)



What are the anticipated benefits of the reverse stock split for Vaxart and its stockholders?







a. There are many benefits of the reverse stock split: 1) It is anticipated to maintain our Nasdaq listing, which is the primary driver behind the proposed reverse stock split; 2) It potentially increases our market visibility that may broaden our investor appeal; and 3) It potentially enhances our long-term value since the result will likely increase trading volume and facilitate future financing opportunities, which are critical to advancing our important work.





8)



Have any independent proxy advisory firms weighed in on the reverse stock split proposal?







a. Yes. In addition to Vaxart’s board of directors unanimously recommending stockholders vote “FOR” the reverse stock split proposal, both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, recommend Vaxart’s stockholders support this important proposal. In making their recommendations, ISS and Glass Lewis cite the current risk of Vaxart being delisted from Nasdaq.





9)



Are there other options to increase the share price?







a. Yes. We continue to pursue numerous options to enhance stockholder value, but currently a reverse stock split is often the most direct and immediate way to address low share price issues and meet listing requirements. Organic price appreciation depends on, among other things, positive clinical trial results, regulatory progress, and market sentiment, which can be less predictable and take more time. A reverse stock split provides us with a necessary foundation to attract a wider investor base and potentially benefit from future positive developments.





10)



Will the reverse stock split change the fundamental value of Vaxart?







a. No. A reverse stock split is a numerical adjustment to the number of outstanding shares and, consequently, the price per share. It does not inherently change the underlying business operations, assets, or potential of Vaxart. For example, if you own 100 shares at $1.00 each (total value $100) and there is a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, you would own 10 shares at an anticipated $10.00 each (still a total value of $100), excluding any potential market reactions. The goal is to create a share price that maintains our Nasdaq listing, makes us more attractive to a broader range of investors, and positions us for future growth.





11)



Would Vaxart be better off trading on the OTC?







a. No. If our common stock is delisted from Nasdaq, this could adversely affect the value of the securities that you hold and our trading volume, making it more difficult to buy and sell our securities. Trading on the OTC means significantly lower visibility, limiting our access to the larger pool of capital available on major exchanges. Crucially, many institutional investors have mandates that restrict or outright prohibit them from investing in OTC-listed companies due to the perceived higher risk, lower liquidity, and less stringent regulatory requirements. Furthermore, we anticipate that a delisting could lead to a cessation of research coverage by financial analysts. This lack of research coverage would reduce market visibility and potentially negatively impact investor sentiment and understanding of our value proposition.





12)



How does the reverse stock split fit into the Company's overall strategy?







a. A reverse stock split is not an option that Vaxart prefers; however, we believe it is in the best interest of the Company and stockholders to maintain our Nasdaq listing. Maintaining our listing on Nasdaq listing is essential in supporting the Company's overall strategy of progressing its clinical stage programs for COVID-19 and norovirus while continuing to advance its promising preclinical pipeline.





13)



Does management stand to benefit from stockholders approving the reverse stock split?







a. No. Management equity is adjusted accordingly. In fact, management has also suffered losses related to the Company’s share price decline.





14)



Will Vaxart pursue non-dilutive funding or partnership options?







a. Vaxart has already obtained significant non-dilutive funding in the form of its BARDA award as well as a smaller award from the Gates Foundation. Vaxart will continue to explore both business development partnerships and non-dilutive funding options. While the Company has held many productive meetings to date, more time and/or more data is needed to advance these discussions further.





15)



Can I change my vote after submitting my proxy?







a. Stockholders may change their vote at any time prior to the meeting. Your latest proxy card or other proxy is the one that is counted. If your shares are held by your broker or bank as a nominee or agent, you should follow the instructions provided by your broker or bank. Refer to the proxy statement for the annual meeting for additional details.





If you have any questions or need assistance with voting, please contact Vaxart’s proxy solicitation firm:







Campaign Management, LLC









Toll-Free: 1-855-264-1527









Email:







info@campaign-mgmt.com











About Vaxart







Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections, concerning our business, operations, and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives, and expectations for business operations, funding, financial performance and condition, and regaining compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management’s beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under “Item 1A - Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any risk factors disclosed in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise. You should, however, review the factors and risks we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this press release.







Participants in the Solicitation







The Company and its directors, executive officers, and certain employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the annual meeting of stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of the Company's directors and executive officers in the definitive proxy statement filed in connection with the annual meeting of stockholders as well as the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which may be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.







Contact









Vaxart Media and Investor Relations







Matt Steinberg





FINN Partners





IR@vaxart.com





(646) 871-8481



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.