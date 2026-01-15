VAT Group Posts Preliminary Q4 Sales Ahead Of Prior Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - VAT Group AG (19V.F, VACN.SW) reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales of 257 million Swiss francs, ahead of the guidance range of 225 to 245 million francs. Fourth-quarter sales declined 9% year on year. Adjusted for the sales shifted from the third-quarter 2024 to the fourth-quarter 2024, sales would have been down 1%. The company recorded preliminary fourth-quarter orders of around 305 million francs, up 14% year on year.

The company said its detailed results and an update on the outlook for 2026 will be provided with the release of the full-year 2025 results on March 3, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.