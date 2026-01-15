Markets

VAT Group Posts Preliminary Q4 Sales Ahead Of Prior Guidance Range

January 15, 2026 — 01:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - VAT Group AG (19V.F, VACN.SW) reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales of 257 million Swiss francs, ahead of the guidance range of 225 to 245 million francs. Fourth-quarter sales declined 9% year on year. Adjusted for the sales shifted from the third-quarter 2024 to the fourth-quarter 2024, sales would have been down 1%. The company recorded preliminary fourth-quarter orders of around 305 million francs, up 14% year on year.

The company said its detailed results and an update on the outlook for 2026 will be provided with the release of the full-year 2025 results on March 3, 2026.

