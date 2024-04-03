Varonis (VRNS) Unveils Security Solution for Microsoft Copilot

Varonis VRNS has introduced a cybersecurity solution for Microsoft’s MSFT Copilot platform. The solution, Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot, is created to support and secure MSFT's AI-driven tools before and after deployment.

The solution introduces new functionalities enabling real-time monitoring of Copilot data access, identification of irregular interactions and automatic restriction of sensitive data access for both humans and AI agents.

Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot offers posture dashboards, policy automation, monitoring and forensics, threat detection and Athena AI integration.

The dashboard will enable operators to view insights into sensitive data, analyze usage trends and monitor access to sensitive data. The policy automation not only lets users implement security guidelines but also enables them to apply sensitivity labels to Copilot-generated data.

The product also comes with a user behavior analysis engine to identify suspicious practices. Varonis has also integrated Athena AI assistant to help users resolve security issues using natural language queries.

Besides this partnership with Microsoft, the company has also collaborated with Salesforce CRM and Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services, to roll out its offerings.

In December 2023, VRNS introduced its Data Security Platform on Salesforce AppExchange. The product was aimed at securing critical customer data by allowing users to get deep visibility and incident response capabilities.

Varonis has also introduced enhanced features for cloud databases and object storage on AWS and Microsoft Azure. This will ensure data security posture and offer improved risk insight and automated repairs across multiple cloud platforms.

The company faces some challenges, such as increased deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles, amid the current challenging macroeconomic environment. For fiscal 2024, the company expects the deal scrutinies to persist.

Currently, Varonis carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). While Microsoft has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Salesforce and Amazon carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of VRNS, MSFT, CRM and AMZN have returned 77.2%, 46.8%, 54.2% and 73.8%, respectively, in the past year.

