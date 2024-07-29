Varonis (VRNS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Varonis Systems (VRNS) reported $130.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +350.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Varonis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Annual Recurring Revenues : $584.20 million versus $574.10 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $584.20 million versus $574.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Maintenance and Services : $22.83 million compared to the $22.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $22.83 million compared to the $22.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenues- Subscriptions: $107.51 million compared to the $102.10 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.

Shares of Varonis have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

