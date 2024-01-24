Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Improve Microsoft 365 Data Security

Varonis Systems VRNS and Microsoft MSFT have collaborated to improve Microsoft 365 data security posture so that their joint customers can safely use artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This collaboration is set to integrate the Varonis Data Security Platform in Microsoft 365.

The platform is aimed at improving the security posture while deploying MSFT’s Copilot for Microsoft 365. The Data Security Platform enables security teams to locate and classify normal and AI-generated data, implement least-privilege access controls and prevent data loss by using Microsoft Purview Information Protection labels. Moreover, it allows the team to monitor the data activity and behavior while uncovering archived data.

Businesses can now access the Varonis Platform on Azure Marketplace. The joint effort will ensure continuous evaluation and improvement of data security before, during and after deploying MSFT’s Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s existing security model relies on a user's pre-set permissions to determine which files, emails, chats and notes can be used to generate AI responses. The Varonis platform offers enterprises additional options over the existing security model while deploying Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Growing Through Partnerships

Being a cybersecurity company, Varonis Systems has been deploying cybersecurity solutions for a number of industry leaders. Alongside Microsoft, the company has rolled out solutions for Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, Salesforce CRM and Amazon in the past year.

Varonis Systems has deployed the least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive and Box. The solution, introduced in January 2023, was focused on continuously removing unnecessary data risk without human intervention.

With the use of Varonis Least Privilege access, organizations using Alphabet’s Google Drive can identify the risk-prone data pathway. On the identification of a potential data breach, the solution automatically revokes access.

In September 2023, Varonis Systems announced a stronger integration with Salesforce combining the prior's capabilities with Salesforce Shield. In this collaboration, VRNS collected important activity data from Salesforce Shield and compared it with the company's unique metadata. The partnership enhances threat detection and investigation capabilities.

The collaborations with these industry giants provide market exposure and knowledge transfer opportunities for Varonis Systems while stabilizing its revenues. Nevertheless, the company confronts additional hurdles, including intensified deal scrutiny, prolonged sales cycles and the complexities posed by a challenging macroeconomic landscape, all of which contribute to its current softened position.

Currently, Varonis Systems has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Alphabet and Salesforce carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. Shares of VRNS, MSFT, GOOGL and CRM have rallied 76.9%, 64.8, 50.5% and 78.7%, respectively, over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

