Varonis Systems To Repurchase $100 MLn Shares

(RTTNews) - Data security firm Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS), Monday announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million common stock in the next 12 months.

Currently, shares are up 3.25 percent at 41.91 on a volume of 270,622 shares.

Varonis said it is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise.

