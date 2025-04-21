Varonis Systems Partners with Pure Storage to Enhance Data Security and Cyber Resilience Solutions

Varonis Systems partners with Pure Storage to enhance data security and cyber resilience for sensitive data management.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced a partnership with Pure Storage to enhance data security and cyber resilience for customers. As the first data security company to integrate natively with Pure Storage, Varonis will enable users to proactively secure sensitive data, detect potential threats, and comply with data privacy regulations. The collaboration combines Varonis’ AI-powered platform with Pure Storage's advanced storage technology, allowing for real-time data classification, reduction of data exposure, and threat detection. This partnership aims to help organizations securely manage their unstructured data and rapidly recover from cyber incidents through features like immutable snapshots and 24/7 incident response. Both companies are recognized leaders in their respective fields, and this alliance seeks to empower customers to innovate with AI while maintaining robust data security.

Potential Positives

Establishment of a partnership with Pure Storage, a recognized leader in advanced data storage technology, enhancing Varonis' product offerings.

First data security company to natively integrate with Pure Storage, providing a unique competitive advantage in the data security market.

The partnership enables advanced capabilities for customers, including real-time data classification, reduction of data exposure, and improved threat detection using AI.

Both companies are recognized leaders in their respective fields, strengthening Varonis' reputation and credibility in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Partnership with Pure Storage may raise concerns about Varonis' competitiveness in the data security market, suggesting reliance on external technology rather than developing its own solutions.



The emphasis on the rising risk of ransomware and the need for enhanced security highlights potential vulnerabilities in Varonis' current offerings, which may alarm potential clients.



Failure to disclose the specifics of any strategic plans or projected outcomes from the partnership could lead to skepticism among investors and industry analysts regarding the depth and effectiveness of the collaboration.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Varonis and Pure Storage?

Varonis and Pure Storage have partnered to enhance data security and cyber resilience through integrated solutions for sensitive data protection.

How does Varonis improve data security for Pure Storage customers?

Varonis uses AI to discover, classify, and secure sensitive data while reducing exposure and detecting potential threats effectively.

What benefits do immutable snapshots offer in data recovery?

Immutable snapshots from Pure Storage allow for rapid recovery after cyber incidents, enhancing overall data resilience for organizations.

How do Varonis and Pure Storage help prevent data breaches?

The partnership combines advanced features like permission mapping and threat detection to proactively mitigate the risk of data breaches.

Where can I find more information about Varonis' solutions?

Visit Varonis' official website at www.varonis.com to learn more about their data security solutions and resources.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 10/30/2024

Full Release



MIAMI and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(NASDAQ: VRNS) today announced a new partnership with Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a leading provider of advanced data storage technology and services. As the first data security company to natively integrate with Pure Storage, Varonis enables customers to proactively secure their sensitive data, detect threats, and comply with evolving data and AI privacy rules.





Pure Storage enhances cyber resilience with immutable snapshots that allow rapid recovery after a cyber incident. Together, Varonis and Pure Storage deliver a powerful data security and cyber resilience solution that helps prevent data breaches and provides rapid recovery in the event of a disaster.





By partnering, Varonis’ AI-powered platform enables Pure Storage customers to automatically:









Discover and classify sensitive data.



Varonis scans data in Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems in real time, matching classification results with identities, permissions, and activity to identify and fix exposed or at-risk data.



Varonis scans data in Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems in real time, matching classification results with identities, permissions, and activity to identify and fix exposed or at-risk data.





Reduce data exposure.



Varonis maps complex permissions, such as nested groups and inheritance, right-sizes access, and automatically fixes excessive permissions, like removing over-privileged access.



Varonis maps complex permissions, such as nested groups and inheritance, right-sizes access, and automatically fixes excessive permissions, like removing over-privileged access.





Detect and stop threats.



Varonis uses AI and machine learning to analyze user behavior to detect threats, suspicious activity, and malicious insiders. With Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), Pure Storage customers can extend their teams with a 24x7x365 incident response SLA.











“Ensuring the security of data — and the data powering AI — is challenging and critical,” said Varonis EVP of Engineering and CTO David Bass. “More and more customers rely on Pure Storage to harness the full potential of their AI data, from ingestion to inference. Customers love Pure Storage, and we are thrilled to partner to ensure that they can innovate with AI securely.”





“In a world where ransomware risk continues to rise, ensuring data security and resilience is more critical than ever,” said Pure Storage VP of Enterprise Growth and Solutions Dan Kogan. “With this partnership, Pure Storage and Varonis are empowering organizations to proactively secure critical and sensitive data, detect threats, and recover rapidly from cyber incidents. By combining Pure Storage's layered resilience approach and indelible snapshots with Varonis' intelligent data security, customers can confidently protect their unstructured data, mitigate risk, and maintain uninterrupted operations.”





Both companies have been recognized as industry leaders. Pure Storage is a



Leader



in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage Platforms. Varonis is a



Leader and a Customer Favorite



in The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2025.







Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







About Pure Storage







Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit



www.purestorage.com



.





Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure Realize, Pure1, FlashBlade//EXA, and the marks in the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at



purestorage.com/trademarks



. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.