Varonis Systems Partners with Microsoft to Enhance Data Security for AI Adoption

Varonis Systems partners with Microsoft to enhance data security for AI tools, integrating their platforms for improved protection and compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft aimed at enhancing security for the next generation of workplace AI. This collaboration will focus on enabling organizations to securely adopt Microsoft Copilot and improve the integration between the Varonis Data Security Platform and Microsoft’s security offerings, including Microsoft Purview. The partnership addresses critical challenges related to protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access by AI tools and aims to streamline data classification, permissions enforcement, and policy management across platforms. Varonis' CEO, Yaki Faitelson, highlighted that their SaaS architecture on Microsoft Azure accelerates secure AI adoption, while Microsoft’s partnerships chief, Nick Parker, emphasized empowering customers to adopt AI securely with comprehensive data governance. The integration will support a wide range of platforms and help organizations mitigate risks as AI usage expands.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Microsoft to enhance data security for next-generation workplace AI, demonstrating Varonis' commitment to innovation in AI and data protection.

Improved integration between the Varonis Data Security Platform and Microsoft’s security portfolio, including automated protection for sensitive data, which can attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Collaboration aims to address critical challenges of AI era related to unauthorized data access, positioning Varonis as a key player in the ongoing transformation of enterprise data security.

Potential Negatives

The partnership with Microsoft may highlight Varonis' dependency on a larger tech company, raising concerns about its autonomy and potential risks associated with such dependence.

The announcement does not provide specific details on how the partnership will directly enhance Varonis' product offerings, potentially leaving investors and customers questioning the tangible benefits of the collaboration.

The focus on integrating with Microsoft’s ecosystem may alienate clients using other platforms, potentially limiting Varonis’ market reach and customer base.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Varonis and Microsoft partnership?

The partnership aims to secure the next generation of workplace AI by integrating data security with Microsoft Copilot.

How will Varonis enhance Microsoft’s security portfolio?

Varonis will deepen integration with Microsoft Purview to deliver automated protection for sensitive data across Microsoft ecosystems.

What is the significance of preventing AI tools from accessing unauthorized data?

This prevents potential data breaches and ensures the secure adoption of AI technologies in organizations.

What are some benefits of Varonis’ integration with Microsoft 365?

Benefits include unified data classification, permissions enforcement, and simplified compliance across Microsoft and multi-cloud platforms.

How can customers learn more about the Varonis and Microsoft integration?

Customers can visit https://www.varonis.com/microsoft for more information about the upcoming integration and its benefits.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help secure the next generation of workplace AI.





The companies will build upon





existing product innovations





that help organizations securely adopt Microsoft Copilot. The partnership will also deepen the integration between the Varonis Data Security Platform and Microsoft’s security portfolio — including Microsoft Purview — to deliver automated protection for sensitive data across the Microsoft ecosystem and beyond.





The agreement lays out an engineering-led plan to solve one of the foundational challenges of the AI era — preventing AI tools, agents, and LLMs from accessing unauthorized data.





“Varonis built a world-class SaaS architecture on Microsoft Azure that protects the world’s data and accelerates secure AI adoption,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Varonis. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Microsoft, combining their innovation in AI with Varonis’ deep expertise in data security.”





“Varonis’ SaaS platform integrates the most advanced capabilities in Microsoft Azure,” said Nick Parker, President of Industry and Partnerships at Microsoft. “Through our collaboration with Varonis, we are empowering customers to embrace AI securely and confidently with enterprise-wide data security and governance powered by Microsoft Purview and Varonis.”





As part of the collaboration, Varonis’ integration with Microsoft Purview aims to deliver unified data classification, permissions enforcement, and policy management — not only for Microsoft 365 and Azure, but also across leading SaaS and multi-cloud platforms like Salesforce, Databricks, and ServiceNow. This integration will help customers proactively reduce risk and simplify compliance — especially as AI and agent-based applications expand across the enterprise.





To learn more about the upcoming Varonis – Microsoft integration visit





https://www.varonis.com/microsoft





.







Additional Resources









About Varonis











Varonis





(Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at





www.varonis.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112









investors@varonis.com











News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)









pr@varonis.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.