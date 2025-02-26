Varonis Systems Launches New Data Centers in India to Enhance Data Security and Regulatory Compliance

Varonis Systems announces new data centers in India to enhance data security and regulatory compliance for local businesses.

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced the opening of new data centers in Mumbai and Pune, India, aimed at enhancing data security for customers using its cloud-native Data Security Platform. The centers will help Indian businesses comply with regulatory requirements from authorities such as the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, particularly in light of new rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. Varonis emphasizes its commitment to ensuring data sovereignty and compliance while reducing latency and improving cybersecurity for its customers. The initiative is part of Varonis' broader mission to provide comprehensive data protection across various environments, reflecting its dedication to securing sensitive data amid rapidly growing data volumes.

Potential Positives

Varonis has established new data centers in India, enhancing its ability to support local customers with data localization requirements and regulatory compliance.

The new facilities will allow Varonis to provide improved security services and reduce latency for customers, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity posture in the region.

This move strengthens Varonis' position in the rapidly growing Indian market for data security and compliance, helping to meet the demands of various regulatory frameworks.

The announcement underscores Varonis' dedication to automating data security processes, positioning the company as a leader in addressing the challenges of data volume and compliance for organizations.

Potential Negatives

Establishing new data centers in India may indicate previous limitations in Varonis' ability to meet data residency and compliance requirements for its customers in that region, suggesting potential gaps in service that needed to be addressed.

The need for new data centers to comply with local regulations and enhance security implies challenges faced by Varonis in ensuring data protection and regulatory adherence prior to this expansion.

FAQ

What are the new locations of Varonis data centers in India?

The new Varonis data centers are located in Mumbai and Pune, India.

How will Varonis data centers support Indian businesses?

They will help businesses comply with data localization requirements and regulatory frameworks in India.

What benefits do Varonis data centers offer?

They provide reduced latency, improved cybersecurity posture, and compliance support for sensitive data protection.

Why is data localization important for Varonis customers?

Data localization ensures compliance with Indian laws and enhances data security for organizations operating in the region.

How does Varonis protect sensitive data?

Varonis uses AI-powered automation to continuously discover, classify, and defend critical data across various environments.

Full Release



MIAMI and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced new data centers in India. Located in Mumbai and Pune, the centers will support customers using the Varonis cloud-native Data Security Platform to protect sensitive data, maintain privacy regulations, and stay on top of threats with AI-powered automation.





New draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act require Indian businesses to navigate the country’s intricate legal landscape skillfully. Varonis’ new data centers will support customers who must comply with regulatory frameworks from the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India — all without disrupting the business.





"Varonis’ new data centers in India help us meet strict data localization requirements while strengthening our security," said Makesh Chandramohan, the Group CISO of Aditya Birla Capital. "Varonis will help us ensure compliance, reduce latency, and improve our overall cybersecurity posture."





"Our new data centers underscore Varonis' dedication to providing our customers with deep data visibility wherever it lives — in the most important data stores and applications across SaaS, IaaS, on-prem, and hybrid environments," said Scott Leach, Varonis VP of APAC. "The launch demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping customers automatically reduce their data security risk with a unified platform."





With data growing at a rate that surpasses the ability to secure it, organizations turn to Varonis to protect their sensitive cloud data.





"Varonis establishing its data centers in India demonstrates our commitment to our customers and partners in the region and helps ensure their requirements around data sovereignty and regional regulatory compliance are met comprehensively," said Maheswaran Shanmugasundaram, Country Manager for India at Varonis. "This move will accelerate our mission to help customers protect their most valuable and vulnerable asset — data — automatically and help ensure they are compliant and secure."







Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





