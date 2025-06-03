Varonis Systems Launches Enhanced Identity Protection Feature to Improve Data Security Integration

Varonis Systems unveiled Varonis Identity Protection, enhancing data security by unifying identity and data visibility and control.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced the launch of Varonis Identity Protection, a new feature in its Data Security Platform designed to enhance visibility and control over data and identities in organizations. Unlike traditional identity security tools that operate in isolation, Varonis connects identity access with data, allowing companies to proactively manage and mitigate risks associated with identity-based threats, including insider risks and compromised credentials. The platform utilizes machine learning to classify identities, analyze user behavior for anomalies, and provide identity threat detection and response. Varonis aims to unify identity and data security, an approach emphasized by CEO Yaki Faitelson, who notes that this integration prevents dangerous security gaps. The company has been recognized as a leader in Identity Threat Detection and Response by GigaOm, highlighting the strength of its automated threat detection capabilities.

Potential Positives

Varonis Identity Protection enhances the Data Security Platform by providing unified visibility and control of both identities and data, addressing a critical gap in traditional security tools.

The solution automatically reduces access to sensitive data, helping organizations improve their security posture and mitigate identity-based threats.

Varonis was recognized as a Leader in Identity Threat Detection and Response by GigaOm, which underscores the effectiveness and innovation of their offerings in the industry.

This new capability improves the ability of Varonis’ Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR) service to detect a broader range of threats, enhancing overall customer security outcomes.

Potential Negatives

While Varonis promotes its latest enhancement, the need to address identity-related threats may indicate that the company acknowledges existing vulnerabilities in its previous offerings.

The press release mentions the integration with multiple identity providers, which may raise concerns about potential reliance on third-party services for critical security measures.

Although recognized as a Leader in Identity Threat Detection and Response, competition in the cybersecurity market remains fierce, which could hinder Varonis's ability to maintain its market position.

FAQ

What is Varonis Identity Protection?

Varonis Identity Protection is an enhancement to Varonis' Data Security Platform that provides unified visibility and control over data and identities.

How does Varonis improve identity security?

Varonis connects identities to critical data, helping organizations reduce access to sensitive information and address identity posture issues.

What are the key features of Varonis Identity Protection?

Key features include machine learning-based identity classification, peer analysis, identity threat detection, and automated remediation of identity risks.

How does Varonis detect identity threats?

Varonis monitors identity providers for suspicious activities, such as unusual logins and policy changes, while contextualizing this data with access activity.

What distinguishes Varonis from traditional identity security tools?

Unlike traditional tools, Varonis understands the potential blast radius of compromised identities, enhancing overall data protection strategies.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release



MIAMI, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced Varonis Identity Protection, the latest enhancement to its Data Security Platform that gives organizations unified visibility and control of data and identities.





Most identity security tools operate in a vacuum — with no understanding of the critical data each identity can access or how they’re accessing it.





Varonis connects the dots between identities and data, helping organizations automatically reduce access to their most sensitive data, fix identity posture issues, and stop identity-based threats — including those originating from insiders, stolen credentials, and AI tools and agents.





Unlike traditional identity products, Varonis understands the blast radius of every identity — showing how much data would be exposed if an identity were compromised. Varonis Identity Protection distinguishes between human and non-human identities, classifies them as internal, guest, external, or privileged, and monitors how they interact with data to detect anomalies.





“Identity and data are deeply intertwined — securing one without the other leaves dangerous gaps,” said Varonis CEO, President, and Co-Founder Yaki Faitelson. “By unifying identity and data security, Varonis gives customers the context they need to better ensure identity threats don’t become data breaches.”







Key Capabilities of Varonis Identity Protection:











Machine Learning-Based Identity Classification:



Varonis integrates with Entra ID, Okta, Active Directory, and others to map user accounts across environments. Using machine learning, Varonis auto-classifies identities — tagging executives, privileged users, service accounts, non-human identities, and more.



Varonis integrates with Entra ID, Okta, Active Directory, and others to map user accounts across environments. Using machine learning, Varonis auto-classifies identities — tagging executives, privileged users, service accounts, non-human identities, and more.





Peer Analysis & User Behavior Analysis:



Varonis continuously analyzes peer behavior to detect anomalies in identity usage, flagging deviations from normal patterns to surface risky activity earlier.











Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR):



Varonis monitors identity providers for signs of compromise, alerting on suspicious logins, password resets, MFA changes, and policy updates — in context with each account’s data access activity.











Identity Posture Management With Automated Remediation:



Varonis flags stale contractor accounts, excessive permissions, and missing MFA — then automatically remediates risks by revoking access, removing entitlements, and eliminating ghost accounts.







Varonis was recently named a



Leader in Identity Threat Detection and Response



by GigaOm, recognizing the platform’s advanced detection and automated response capabilities.





These identity capabilities also enhance Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), enabling our expert analysts to detect and respond to a broader range of threats faster and more effectively across customer environments.







Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





