Varonis Systems Introduces Model Context Protocol Server for Enhanced AI-Driven Data Security Automation

Varonis Systems launched the Model Context Protocol Server, enabling AI-driven data security automation and insights for organizations.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced the launch of the Varonis Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which enables users to access and manage the Varonis Data Security Platform through AI clients like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot. This innovation transforms Varonis into an AI-agnostic platform, allowing customers to perform complex data security tasks and automations simply by using prompts. Examples include retrieving high-severity alerts, automating account remediation, and generating compliance reports. Varonis emphasizes automation as central to its mission, enhancing its AI capabilities to provide organizations with improved data security and compliance solutions. The MCP Server represents a significant step forward in leveraging AI for real-time insights and automated data protection, reinforcing Varonis's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information across various environments.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the Varonis Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server enhances the company's AI capabilities, positioning Varonis as a leader in AI-powered data security solutions.

The MCP Server allows customers to leverage AI clients for automated data security tasks, significantly improving efficiency in managing data security postures and compliance.

Varonis' focus on automation and real-time insights provides customers with a strong competitive advantage in preventing data breaches and streamlining compliance processes.

The announcement reinforces Varonis' commitment to innovation in data security, potentially attracting new clients and strengthening relationships with existing customers.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may raise concerns about the reliance on AI clients for data security, potentially leading to questions about the robustness and security of the AI integration.

The introduction of the MCP Server might signal a shift in focus that could distract from traditional cybersecurity measures, leading to uncertainties among existing customers regarding their data protection.

There is no mention of how the MCP Server will be supported in the long term, which could create concerns about the sustainability and scalability of this new offering.

FAQ

What is the Varonis Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server?

The Varonis MCP Server is a tool that allows AI clients to access and orchestrate the Varonis Data Security Platform for enhanced data security.

How does the Varonis MCP Server enhance data security?

The MCP Server transforms simple prompts into automated data security outcomes, helping organizations streamline workflows and improve security posture.

Which AI clients are compatible with the Varonis MCP Server?

The MCP Server works with AI clients like ChatGPT, Claude, and GitHub Copilot, making it versatile for various applications.

What kind of automated tasks can users perform with the MCP Server?

Users can automate tasks such as alert updates, guest account removals, and compliance reporting using tailored prompts.

How can organizations learn more about the Varonis MCP Server?

Organizations can visit Varonis' website to read about the MCP Server and explore how to try it now.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release



MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced the Varonis Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server — a powerful new way to access and orchestrate the Varonis Data Security Platform using AI clients like ChatGPT, Claude, and GitHub Copilot.





The Varonis MCP Server marks the next evolution for data security — transforming Varonis into an AI-agnostic engine that turns simple prompts into powerful, automated outcomes.





Customers can ask deep research questions about their data security posture or automate powerful workflows with prompts such as:







"Get the last three high-severity alerts from Varonis and update any related ServiceNow tickets with the details."



“Get the last three high-severity alerts from Varonis and update any related ServiceNow tickets with the details.”



"Run a Varonis remediation to remove all stale guest accounts that haven't accessed data in over 180 days."



“Run a Varonis remediation to remove all stale guest accounts that haven't accessed data in over 180 days.”



“Build a compliance report that lists all databases and tables throughout AWS and Azure that contain employee PII.”











“Automation is at the heart of everything we do," said Varonis Co-Founder and CEO Yaki Faitelson. "The Varonis MCP Server marks another leap forward in our agentic AI vision — giving our customers access to Varonis' real-time data security insights and automated remediation from their own AI tools, IDEs, agent builders, and terminals."





With



Athena AI



embedded in the Varonis UI and agentic AI underpinning many of the platform’s automated features, Varonis continues to redefine what’s possible with AI-powered data security. Together, these capabilities give organizations a decisive edge in preventing data breaches and simplifying compliance.





Read more about the



Varonis MCP Server and how customers can try it now



.







Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





