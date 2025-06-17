Varonis Systems Integrates Data Security Platform with OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API

Varonis integrates its Data Security Platform with ChatGPT Enterprise, enhancing data protection and compliance for enterprise users.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced an integration of its Data Security Platform with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API, aimed at enhancing data security for enterprise users. This integration allows businesses to automatically identify sensitive data uploads and monitor interactions within ChatGPT, helping to prevent breaches and ensure compliance. With over 3 million users, ChatGPT Enterprise enhances productivity, but Varonis adds essential security measures against insider threats and account compromises. Key features include automated data classification, continuous session monitoring, and behavior-based threat detection. This collaboration facilitates a secure adoption of AI tools, offering organizations a way to maximize their operational value while minimizing risk. Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise will be available in private preview, and customers can request a free Data Risk Assessment to evaluate their readiness for AI integration.

Potential Positives

Varonis has extended its Data Security Platform to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API, enhancing its offerings in the rapidly growing AI market.

The integration provides customers with robust capabilities to automatically identify sensitive data, monitor interactions, and prevent compliance violations, increasing the value of the product.

Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise helps organizations adopt AI with greater assurance, emphasizing its commitment to data security and complementing existing security measures.

The company offers a free Varonis Data Risk Assessment, attracting potential customers and providing them with an opportunity to evaluate their AI readiness.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise?

Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise extends data security features to OpenAI's compliance API, helping identify and manage sensitive data.

How does Varonis improve ChatGPT Enterprise security?

Varonis enhances security by monitoring interactions, classifying sensitive data, and alerting on abnormal behavior to prevent breaches.

Who can use the Varonis Data Risk Assessment?

This free assessment is available to customers to evaluate their AI readiness and explore Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise.

What key features does Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise offer?

Key features include automated data classification, continuous session monitoring, and behavior-based threat detection for enhanced security.

How does Varonis ensure compliance for ChatGPT Enterprise users?

Varonis helps maintain compliance by monitoring data uploads, preventing policy violations, and continuously assessing security risks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today extended its industry-leading Data Security Platform to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API. The integration helps customers automatically identify sensitive data uploads, monitor prompts and responses, and prevent breaches and compliance violations.





ChatGPT Enterprise boosts workforce productivity for



more than 3 million enterprise users.



The more data the application can access, the more relevant and useful its responses become.





Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise gives customers a powerful and additional layer of defense against compromised accounts, insider threats, and misuse that could result in data breaches or regulatory penalties. By continuously right-sizing permissions and monitoring interactions, Varonis limits sensitive data flows and alerts security teams to abnormal and risky behavior.





“ChatGPT is becoming a critical part of how modern teams work. With Varonis, security teams can embrace this shift without losing visibility or control over their sensitive data,” said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass.





Varonis complements ChatGPT Enterprise by adding continuous, industry-leading data security and 24x7 monitoring, helping organizations adopt AI with greater assurance.





Key features include:









Automated data classification



. Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data uploaded to, or generated by, ChatGPT Enterprise.



. Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data uploaded to, or generated by, ChatGPT Enterprise.





Continuous session monitoring



. Varonis monitors prompts and responses inside ChatGPT to ensure that sensitive or out-of-policy data isn’t uploaded or shared.



. Varonis monitors prompts and responses inside ChatGPT to ensure that sensitive or out-of-policy data isn’t uploaded or shared.





Behavior-based threat detection



. Varonis automatically alerts on abnormal use, like mass file uploads to ChatGPT, and risky changes, like new admins, that could place data in harm’s way.











The foundation of AI security is data security. With Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise, customers get both preventative and detective controls to ensure users can maximize the value from AI while minimizing the risk of a data breach.





This integration complements OpenAI’s robust native security and privacy features.





Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise will be available to customers in private preview. Customers can request a free



Varonis Data Risk Assessment



to evaluate their AI readiness and try it today.







Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112









investors@varonis.com











News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)









pr@varonis.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.