Varonis Systems, Inc. to Showcase Data Security Solutions at Black Hat USA 2025 and DEF CON

Varonis Systems will showcase its data security solutions at Black Hat USA 2025, DEF CON, and BSides Las Vegas.

Varonis Systems, Inc. will participate in Black Hat USA 2025, DEF CON, and BSides in Las Vegas this August, showcasing its expertise in data security within multi-cloud environments. As a Platinum Plus Sponsor, Varonis will present insights from its Threat Labs, demonstrating how its cloud-native Data Security Platform helps organizations mitigate data risks, particularly in the age of AI. Key activities include expert sessions on authentication vulnerabilities, cloud database security, and interactive workshops focused on identifying hidden security risks. Attendees can also engage with a capture-the-flag challenge for a chance to win prizes. Varonis aims to connect with the cybersecurity community while highlighting its commitment to protecting data through sophisticated automation and response strategies.

Potential Positives

Varonis is prominently participating as a Platinum Plus Sponsor and Sustaining Partner at Black Hat USA 2025, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the cybersecurity industry.

The company highlights its cloud-native Data Security Platform, which is designed to mitigate data risks in multi-cloud environments, showcasing its innovation in tackling modern cybersecurity threats.

Varonis provides engaging activities, such as interactive workshops and expert sessions, which allow it to engage with the cybersecurity community and demonstrate its thought leadership and expertise.

The press release reinforces Varonis' commitment to addressing critical cybersecurity issues, such as Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities, positioning the company as a proactive leader in the field of data security.

Potential Negatives

Varonis' participation in multiple cybersecurity events highlights ongoing threats, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in their solutions that they are still actively addressing.



The mention of a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability affecting cloud-hosted databases may indicate that Varonis is not immune to significant security flaws, raising concerns about their platform’s reliability.



The focus on authentication failures in their expert session could imply ongoing challenges in securing identity management, which is crucial for their customers' confidence in Varonis' security capabilities.

FAQ

What is Varonis showcasing at Black Hat USA 2025?

Varonis will showcase its cloud-native Data Security Platform, emphasizing data protection in multi-cloud environments and threat mitigation strategies.

When will Varonis host expert sessions at DEF CON and BSides?

Varonis will conduct sessions at BSides on August 5 and at DEF CON on August 8, focusing on cloud database vulnerabilities.

Where can I find Varonis at Black Hat USA 2025?

Visit Varonis at booth #2751, where attendees can engage with experts and participate in interactive challenges.

What is the purpose of the Snowflake GOAT challenge?

The Snowflake GOAT challenge tests participants' ability to trace attacker steps and prevent data breaches, offering prizes for top performers.

How can I follow Varonis during the event?

Follow Varonis on LinkedIn for real-time updates and live coverage from Black Hat USA 2025.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is heading to Las Vegas this August for the cybersecurity world’s summer camp — Black Hat USA 2025, DEF CON, and BSides. Varonis will be on the ground sharing insights from our elite Varonis Threat Labs team, showcasing how to secure data from threats across multi-cloud environments, and connecting with the community that’s shaping the future of cyber defense.







Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2025:









Meet Varonis at





booth #2751.



Varonis proudly returns to Black Hat USA 2025 as a Platinum Plus Sponsor and Sustaining Partner. Learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to reduce risk to data in the age of AI. Hear how Varonis identifies and mitigates threats across IaaS and SaaS, safeguards sensitive data, and supports customers with Managed Data Detection and Response, the industry’s only service dedicated to preventing attacks on data.







Play the first Snowflake GOAT.



Can you trace the attacker’s steps and stop a breach from becoming a data avalanche? Check out our capture-the-flag challenge online and at our booth for your chance to top the leaderboard and pick up the coolest swag at Black Hat!





Play today:



https://www.varonis.com/frostbyte









Expert Session — Navigating the Identity Crisis: Why Authentication Keeps Failing.



Join Varonis’ Mark Vaitsman to explore how attackers continue to compromise authentication and steal identities. Learn how to recognize the signs of post-authentication compromise, identify detection and response gaps, and harden security beyond MFA.







Date:



Wednesday, August 6 at 10:50 a.m.







Location:



Business Hall Theater D







Varonis Highlights at BSides Las Vegas:









Expert Session — Rusty Pearls: Postgres RCE on Cloud Databases.



Join Varonis Threat Labs experts as they unpack a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability affecting cloud-hosted databases. Learn how they discovered this flaw and transformed it into a powerful exploit. They’ll share detection strategies, defense techniques, and more.







Date:



Tuesday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m.







Location:



Florentine A







Varonis Highlights at DEF CON Las Vegas:









Workshop — SnowGoat: Exposing Hidden Security Risks and Leaking Data Like a Threat Actor.



Join senior security researchers Lior Adar and Chen Levy Ben Aroy for an interactive workshop on identifying hidden configuration risks in Snowflake. This intermediate session offers hands-on experience with vulnerable and misconfigured environments.







Date:



Friday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m.







Location:



Las Vegas Convention Center – L2 – Workshops







Expert Session — Rusty Pearls: Postgres RCE on Cloud Databases.



Join Varonis Threat Labs experts as they unpack a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability affecting cloud-hosted databases. Learn how they discovered this flaw and transformed it into a powerful exploit. They’ll share detection strategies, defense techniques, and more.







Date:



Friday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m.







Location:



Las Vegas Convention Center – L1 – EHW3 - Track 1











Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





