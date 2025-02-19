Varonis Systems, Inc. Recognized on CRN’s 2025 Security 100 List for Excellence in Data Security

Varonis Systems earns a spot on CRN's Security 100 list for its data security platform and channel partner collaboration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS) announced it has been named by



CRN



®





, a brand of



The Channel Company



, to its



Security 100



list. The annual list recognizes security vendors committed to working with channel partners to protect organizations from cyber threats.





Varonis was named in the Identity, Access and Data Security category for its ongoing innovation as a top-rated Data Security Platform. Varonis’ extensive channel partner network helps customers achieve effortless security outcomes with automation and secure what matters most — data.





"Our partners recognize that data security is a critical and urgent challenge facing organizations. Together, we are aiding customers in preventing data breaches by securing data across the cloud and in SaaS applications," said John Siverd, Vice President of Channel at Varonis. "We are beyond pleased to be included for the seventh consecutive year on the CRN Security 100 list, a testament to the outstanding and ongoing collaboration with our global partners."





“Each company on the Security 100 list provides cutting-edge security offerings through solution providers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Robust cybersecurity is essential for modern businesses, and these vendors are committed to keeping their security portfolios ahead of bad actors and emerging threats. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they advance cybersecurity innovations in the future.”





The 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at



www.crn.com/security100



.







Additional Resources









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com









About The Channel Company











The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit



thechannelco.com



.





Follow The Channel Company:



LinkedIn





,





X



, and



Facebook



.





© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.





The Channel Company Contact:





Kristin DaSilva





The Channel Company







kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com





