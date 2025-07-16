Varonis Systems, Inc. Launches Data Security Solutions in AWS Marketplace's AI Agents and Tools Category

Varonis Systems introduces its data security platform on AWS Marketplace, enhancing AI-related data protection for customers.

Potential Positives

Varonis now being available in the AWS Marketplace enhances its accessibility and visibility among potential customers, streamlining the procurement process for organizations looking to implement data security solutions.

The integration of Varonis' capabilities into the AI Agents and Tools category reflects the company's commitment to supporting AI initiatives, positioning Varonis as a critical player in safeguarding data in the AI era.

This partnership with AWS can lead to accelerated adoption of Varonis' platform, as customers benefit from reduced time for vendor evaluations and negotiations, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and business efficiency.

The announcement reinforces Varonis' reputation as a leader in data security, emphasizing their unique offerings in protecting sensitive data across diverse environments.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Varonis for AWS?

Varonis for AWS is a data security solution available in the AWS Marketplace that helps protect sensitive data and manage access.

How can I access Varonis on AWS Marketplace?

Customers can discover, buy, and deploy Varonis for AWS directly through their AWS accounts in the AI Agents and Tools category.

What benefits does Varonis provide for AI initiatives?

Varonis safeguards data, automates fixing misconfigurations, and enhances visibility, aiding organizations in their AI development efforts.

Why is Varonis in the AI Agents and Tools category?

Varonis was added to streamline access to data security solutions that support AI innovation and accelerate procurement processes for customers.

Where can I learn more about Varonis?

For more information, visit Varonis' website or check their offerings in the AWS Marketplace under AI Agents and Tools.

Full Release



MIAMI, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced the availability of Varonis for AWS in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Varonis, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.





The Varonis platform delivers essential capabilities to protect data in the AI era. Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data across your AWS resources and workloads, automatically fixes misconfigurations, right-sizes data access, and identifies suspicious activity.









"By offering Varonis in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access Varonis for AWS and help them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass. "Our customers are already using these capabilities to help safeguard the data fueling their AI initiatives with one comprehensive platform."





With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.









Learn more about



Varonis in AWS Marketplace



. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace, visit



https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/



.











Additional Resources









About Varonis











Varonis





(Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at





www.varonis.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112









investors@varonis.com











News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)









pr@varonis.com







