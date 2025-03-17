Varonis Systems, Inc. Acquires Cyral to Enhance Database Activity Monitoring Capabilities

Varonis Systems acquires Cyral to enhance database security with innovative cloud-native technology and address compliance challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Cyral, a next-generation database activity monitoring (DAM) provider, aimed at enhancing its data security capabilities. Cyral's innovative, agentless technology addresses the limitations of legacy DAM solutions, allowing for swift deployment and improved compliance and security against data breaches. Varonis CEO Yaki Faitelson highlighted that this acquisition will enable customers to merge structured and unstructured data security, adapting to the evolving database landscape driven by cloud and AI advancements. The combined offerings will provide organizations with a comprehensive data security platform for managing sensitive information more effectively. The acquisition is not anticipated to significantly affect Varonis' revenue this year.

Potential Positives

Varonis Systems is expanding its capabilities in data security through the acquisition of Cyral, enhancing its position in the rapidly growing database activity monitoring market.

The integration of Cyral's cloud-native technology with Varonis' existing database security solutions allows customers to modernize their security measures and address complex database security challenges.

This acquisition positions Varonis to better serve the evolving needs of organizations in the AI era, which is crucial given the forecasted $225 billion database market by 2028.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of Cyral is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year, which could raise concerns about the immediate financial benefits of the acquisition.



Extensive forward-looking statements highlight vulnerabilities, such as potential cybersecurity breaches and competition risks, which may undermine investor confidence in future performance.



The press release notes challenges related to attracting and retaining employees, which could hinder the company’s operational capacity and growth potential.

FAQ

What is Varonis' recent acquisition about?

Varonis has acquired Cyral, a next-generation database activity monitoring provider, to enhance its data security capabilities.

How does Cyral's technology improve database security?

Cyral utilizes agentless and stateless interception technology, allowing rapid deployment and overcoming legacy security challenges.

What market is expected to grow significantly by 2028?

The database market is projected to reach $225 billion by 2028, driven by cloud and AI advancements.

What is the advantage of Varonis' unified Data Security Platform?

The platform protects data continuously, helping organizations reduce sensitive data exposure and respond effectively to threats.

How does Varonis plan to address database security challenges?

By integrating Cyral's cloud-native DAM with its existing capabilities, Varonis aims to provide a modern, end-to-end security solution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444 .

. JAMES O'BOYLE (Vice Chairman - Sales) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,988,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Fatima Boolani from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 10/23/2024

Full Release



MIAMI, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today announced the acquisition of the next-generation database activity monitoring (DAM) provider Cyral.





Cyral’s innovative approach to DAM uses agentless and stateless interception technology that deploys quickly and overcomes the challenges legacy vendors face in preventing data breaches and ensuring compliance.





“By combining Cyral’s cloud-native DAM with Varonis’ robust and growing database security capabilities, customers can begin to upgrade their costly legacy solutions, shattering the silos that have traditionally separated structured and unstructured data security,” said Varonis CEO, President, and Co-founder Yaki Faitelson. “With this acquisition, we are addressing the most difficult database security challenges, and equipping our customers with a modern, end-to-end platform.”







A structured data explosion fueled by cloud and AI







The database market is set to explode to



$225 billion by 2028



. Giants like



Databricks



and



Snowflake



have unlocked virtually unlimited capacity and frictionless access to databases, data lakes, and data pipelines. Meanwhile, vector databases, the foundation of AI model training and processing, are challenging security teams with unprecedented scale, volume, and complexity.





Organizations struggle to secure thousands of managed, unmanaged, and on-prem databases storing their most critical PII, intellectual property, and AI training data. Lack of competition and complex barriers to entry have stifled innovation in the DAM market. The AI era demands a new and novel approach to database security.







A unified Data Security Platform







The days of fragmented data security products are ending. Varonis protects data wherever it lives, at rest or in motion, from a single unified platform—enabling organizations to continuously reduce their sensitive data exposure and respond to threats in the age of AI.





Cyral was co-founded by Manav Mital, who identified the crucial need to manage databases at scale using cloud-native technology. “Varonis’ acquisition of Cyral brings together a shared vision for securing customers’ data end-to-end as AI ushers in a new era of growth and innovation,” said Cyral Co-Founder and CEO Manav Mital. “The lifeblood of AI is data, and Varonis is leading the charge by driving automated data security outcomes at scale.”





The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year.







Additional Resources









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; Varonis’ ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company’s future revenues and operating results; risks associated with international operations; the impact of global conflicts on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; the expansion of cloud-delivered services; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transactions. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.