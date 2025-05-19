Varonis Systems, Inc. Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Native Data Security Platform

Varonis announces its Data Security Platform is first FedRAMP-authorized, ensuring compliance for federal agencies and public-sector organizations.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. has announced that its cloud-native Data Security Platform is the first in its category to receive FedRAMP Authorization, underscoring its commitment to data security for federal and public-sector organizations. This landmark achievement signifies that Varonis meets stringent security standards for cloud solutions, as confirmed by extensive third-party assessments. Varonis CEO, Yaki Faitelson, emphasized the platform's capability to help organizations prevent data breaches and respond to threats efficiently. The platform supports various security initiatives, including Zero Trust and data loss prevention, making it an ideal choice for both public and private sectors needing high-security standards. Federal agencies can now adopt Varonis' solutions to enhance their data security programs.

Potential Positives

Varonis Systems, Inc. is the first company to achieve FedRAMP Authorization for its cloud-native Data Security Platform, establishing itself as a leader in the data security industry.

This milestone underscores Varonis' commitment to high security standards, making it the preferred choice for federal agencies and public-sector organizations.

The FedRAMP certification enhances Varonis' credibility and competitive advantage in the marketplace, particularly for organizations requiring stringent security compliance.

Varonis' platform can now accelerate public-sector data security programs, aligning with government mandates and aiding in safe AI rollouts, which could lead to increased adoption and revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release may imply that previous security solutions lacked necessary certifications, potentially raising concerns about the security standards of the industry prior to Varonis’ achievement.

The emphasis on being the "first and only" FedRAMP-certified Data Security Platform could signal a competitive disadvantage as other companies may quickly follow suit to gain similar certifications.

The language used suggests that without Varonis, organizations might struggle to implement effective data security, which could cast doubts on the capabilities of other existing solutions in the market.

FAQ

What is FedRAMP Authorization for Varonis Systems?

FedRAMP Authorization confirms Varonis' Data Security Platform meets strict cloud-hosted security standards for federal agencies.

How does Varonis support Zero Trust and compliance?

Varonis aids in Zero Trust and compliance with frameworks like NIST 800-53 and CISA Zero Trust guidance.

What benefits does Varonis' platform offer federal agencies?

Federal agencies can benefit from automated data classification, threat detection, and enhanced data security capabilities.

Why choose Varonis for data security?

Varonis is the first FedRAMP-certified platform, ensuring rigorous security standards and AI-driven threat detection for organizations.

Where can I learn more about Varonis' solutions?

Visit www.varonis.com for additional information on Varonis' Data Security Platform and its offerings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release



MIAMI, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Varonis Systems, Inc.





(Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, proudly announces that its cloud-native



Data Security Platform



is the first in its category to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authorization.





The industry milestone confirms that Varonis’ AI-driven platform aligns with rigorous standards for cloud-hosted security solutions and highlights the company’s commitment to providing best-in-class data security to federal agencies and public-sector organizations nationwide.





“FedRAMP is the gold standard, and Varonis is the first and only FedRAMP-certified Data Security Platform — making us the clear choice for organizations that need to reduce their blast radius, respond to threats, and help prevent data breaches,” said Varonis CEO, President, and Co-founder Yaki Faitelson. “Our public-sector customers — as well as private-sector enterprises that demand solutions that meet exacting security standards — will now benefit from the speed to value and automation our cloud platform offers.”





FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. To achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Varonis’ cloud Data Security Platform successfully passed an extensive third-party assessment.





Government agencies and federal systems integrators already rely on Varonis to support Zero Trust, insider threat detection, data loss prevention, and compliance with mandates like NIST 800-53, OMB M-21-31, M-22-09, and CISA Zero Trust guidance.





Now, public-sector entities can accelerate their data security programs and prepare for safe AI rollouts by adopting Varonis’ industry-leading platform to:







Continuously discover and classify critical data like CUI



Continuously discover and classify critical data like CUI



Identify and right-size access automatically and continuously



Identify and right-size access automatically and continuously



Detect advanced threats with AI-powered automation











The Varonis Data Security Platform is available for federal agencies to purchase now. Learn more about Varonis’



federal government solutions



.







Additional Resources:









About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.