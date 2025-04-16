Varonis Systems and Concentrix Corporation Join Forces to Enhance AI-Driven Data Security Solutions

Varonis and Concentrix partner to enhance AI security for enterprises, protecting sensitive data and addressing cyber threats.

Full Release



MIAMI, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS) announced a strategic partnership with



Concentrix Corporation



(NASDAQ: CNXC) to deliver end-to-end solutions to help large enterprises implement and harness AI safely and effectively while protecting what matters most — data.





The partnership brings together two global security leaders.



Concentrix is a Fortune 500 company



serving 155+ Fortune Global 500 clients. Varonis is



the leader and customer favorite in data security



trusted by thousands of organizations to protect data wherever it lives.





The companies will provide technology and services to help organizations reduce sensitive data exposure from AI agents, chatbots, and LLMs, and address AI-driven cyber threats. Varonis’ Data Security Platform will integrate with Concentrix, offering automated data classification, remediation, alerting, and AI readiness monitoring while providing customers with 24/7 Managed Data Detection and Response service.





"AI is transforming business performance, but it’s also introducing new vulnerabilities and placing critical data at risk," said Ryan Peterson, Chief Product Officer at Concentrix. "Our partnership with Varonis enables us to bring to market a robust, turnkey solution that leverages best-in-class automated data security to stop threats before they start. Whether it’s threat detection, vulnerability management, or compliance assurance, we provide our clients with unparalleled security, efficiency, and operational excellence.”





"AI, LLMs, and agentic AI increase data vulnerability," stated Varonis Vice Chairman of Sales Jim O’Boyle. "Endpoint security, MFA, and other technologies are important but don't prevent data breaches. Partial solutions that discover issues or sample data are inadequate. Only automated, end-to-end data security backed by a dedicated team can protect data in the AI era — and that’s why we are thrilled to collaborate with Concentrix.”







Additional Resources









Find out more about



Concentrix's Cybersecurity offerings



.



Find out more about Concentrix's Cybersecurity offerings .



For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit



www.varonis.com



.









About Concentrix:





Powering a World That Works







Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a



Fortune



500



®



company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit





concentrix.com





to learn more.







About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Varonis Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com









Varonis News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com









Concentrix Public Relations Contact:







Concentrix Media







media@concentrix.com







