Varonis Plunges 44% After Earnings Miss

October 29, 2025 — 01:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) fell 44.59% to $34.91, losing $28.09, after reporting third-quarter 2025 results that missed expectations and lowering full-year guidance.

The company revealed annual recurring revenue or ARR of $718.6 million, up 18 percent year over year, and SaaS ARR reaching 76 percent of total ARR, but the quarter suffered from weak renewals in its federal and on-prem subscription business, prompting a revenue outlook for fourth quarter of only $165 million to $171 million and full-year ARR guidance of $730 million to $738 million.

Despite the disappointing results, Varonis' board authorized a $150 million stock buyback program to be executed over the next 12 months, signaling confidence in its long-term value.

Tuesday, VRNS opened at $60.00, reached a high of $65.00, and a low of $34.50, compared to the previous close of $63.00 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume skyrocketed, well above the 3-month average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $30.12 - $80.67.

