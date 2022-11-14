Varo Bank Review: Checking & Savings

If you’ve never used an online-only bank, you might be worried about whether it’s truly as convenient as banking at the branch in your neighborhood. Varo offers plenty of capabilities for the on-the-go user that may convince you to take the online route.

If you’re looking to complete basic checking and saving transactions while going about your daily life, Varo makes it easy to bank via its mobile app and a broad ATM network. At all times, your online banking information is protected by 256-bit AES encryption.

In 2020, Varo became the first U.S. consumer fintech company to receive a national bank charter, allowing it to offer FDIC insurance and expand its banking services.

Here’s what you should know about Varo’s account offerings. Account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of Nov. 14, 2022.

Account Basics

Varo Bank Account (Checking)

Varo’s online checking account—known as the —doesn’t charge monthly maintenance fees, and you don’t need to keep a minimum balance in your account. A government-issued I.D. and Social Security number are required for sign-up, but no minimum deposit is required to open your account. You must be 18 and have a device that can access Varo’s mobile app.

Varo promotes early access to direct deposit payments. It usually posts deposits on the same day they’re received, “which may be up to two days earlier than the payer’s scheduled payment date,” according to the Varo website. This means that—for most Friday paydays—the funds may be available on Wednesday.

Varo makes it fairly easy to get cash—at more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs surcharge-free—but there’s a $2.50 cash withdrawal fee for out-of-network ATM transactions. Varo allows the option to deposit cash at more than 90,000 retail locations using Green Dot Reload.

You can send money to other Varo users without fees with the Varo Bank to Varo Bank instant transfer feature. At this time, you can’t use your Varo account to make wire transfers.

Once you open a Varo bank account, you have the option to open a Varo savings account. There’s no minimum deposit to get started and no minimum account balance you must maintain. If you have at least a penny in your savings account, you’re eligible to earn interest.

The account currently offers a .. To qualify for the higher rate, you must:

Receive direct deposits of $1,000 or more within each qualifying period and

Maintain a daily savings balance of $5,000 or less for the entire calendar month and

Maintain balances above or equal to $0.00 in both savings and bank accounts for the entire calendar month.

Two automatic savings tools are available in conjunction with the Varo bank accounts:

Save Your Pay lets you set up a recurring transfer from checking to savings each time you receive a direct deposit payment. You choose the percentage of your payment you want to move to savings.

Save Your Change rounds up each checking transaction to the nearest dollar, and moves the extra amount to your savings account.

Other Accounts and Services

Varo Bank is in the process of adding to its core services of checking and savings accounts. One such benefit is the Varo Advance program, which gives you a small financial cushion to help you avoid overdrawing your account. The Varo Believe Secured Credit Card is designed to help Varo customers build their credit.

Varo Advance

To qualify for the Varo Advance program, customers must have an active Varo Bank Account that is at least 30 days old and must have had at least $1,000 in direct deposits to either the Bank Account, Savings Account or both combined, within the past 31 days.

Once you qualify, Varo Advance provides instant access to up to $100, which must be paid back within 30 days. No interest is charged on this cash advance. Depending on the Advance amount, there is a fee of $0 to $5. Varo customers can have only one Advance outstanding at a time.

Varo Believe

The Varo Believe program seeks to help Varo Bank account holders build their credit, utilizing a credit card that has no minimum security deposit, no annual fee and no APR. Applying for the card does not affect your credit score.

To qualify for the Believe secured card, you must be actively using a Varo Bank Account—without any negative balances or an overdue Advance—and receive qualifying direct deposits of $1,000 or more. Your credit limit equals the available balance in your Varo Believe Secured Account, up to $2,500 per day for purchases or $1,000 a day for cash advances, totaling no more than $10,000 total per billing cycle.

Varo will report your payment history to the three major credit bureaus. And you can track your credit score’s progress in the Varo mobile app.

Access on the Go

Varo bank accounts come with a Visa debit card. You can add it to your Apple Pay or Google Pay mobile wallet. The debit card has a $2,500 spending limit per calendar day for purchases or cash back.

There’s a $1,000 daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs. Varo customers have access to more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs (located in major retailers like Target, CVS and Circle K, to name a few) for surcharge-free cash withdrawals, and you can get cash back at some store registers when you make debit purchases. If you use an ATM outside the Allpoint network, Varo charges $2.50 per withdrawal (the ATM operator may set their own fees on top of that).

If you want to deposit cash, you can do so when you check out at more than 90,000 Green Dot Reload@theRegister retail locations—a retail service fee of up to $4.95 applies. If you have direct deposit set up on your checking account, you can also deposit checks via the app.

The highly rated Varo app is available for iOS and Android. The Varo Bank app is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.8 out of 5 on Google Play. You can manage your accounts and savings tools and set up push notifications for deposits, withdrawals and debit purchases.

If you misplace your card, you can lock it from the Varo app so it can’t be used. Replacement cards sent by USPS are free; expedited shipping is available for $25.

The Varo customer service team is available at support@varomoney.com or 877-377-8276. The call center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET (excluding federal holidays).

Pros

No minimum balance required to open an account

Attractive savings APY (significantly higher rate if you meet requirements)

Excellent overall customer service

Highly rated mobile app

Access to large Allpoint surcharge-free ATM network

Call center available seven days per week

Cons

High-yield savings account only available to checking account holders

Varo to Varo transfer is only available if both parties are Varo customers

24/7 customer service is not available

How Varo Stacks Up

The Varo Bank Savings Account was named Best Overall Savings Account on Forbes Advisor’s Best Online Savings Accounts Of 2022. The Varo Bank Account also earned a spot among the Best Checking Accounts Of 2022.

Varo is a convenient option for someone with fairly straightforward finances. If you plan to use it as your primary checking and savings account, you’ll enjoy the greatest benefits. But if you intend to use it as a secondary account and don’t plan for a steady stream of transaction and deposit activity, you’ll miss out on perks like a higher-yield savings rate and additional products and services such as CDs and money market accounts.

Varo Vs. Chime

Chime® has a checking account, savings account and a secured credit card—all within a highly rated mobile app. The checking account offers early direct deposit¹ and fee-free withdrawals at more than 60,000 ATMs², as well as overdraft protection of up to $200³, which is more generous than the protection offered by Varo Advance. Chime partners with Walgreens to offer free in-store cash deposits at more than 8,500 locations. And if you’re enrolled in direct deposit, you can use the mobile check deposit feature to deposit checks from anywhere⁴.

Chime’s savings account offers an APY similar to Varo’s, but without the chance to earn an elevated rate after meeting certain requirements. It has two features to help users boost their savings: Round Ups⁵ , which rounds up purchases to the nearest dollar and saves the difference, and Save When I Get Paid⁶, which saves a portion of each paycheck. Chime also offers 24/7 customer support and has no fees for instant transfers to any bank. Like Varo, Chime has no monthly maintenance fees.

Varo Vs. Ally

Ally offers savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts and CDs. Ally checking accounts include fee-free access to Allpoint ATMs and, unlike Varo, up to a $10 reimbursement per month for out-of-network domestic ATM withdrawals. There are also no overdraft fees—instead, Ally’s CoverDraft feature lends up to $250 to cover any overdrafts. Unlike similar banks that partner with third-party retailers, Ally does not accept any cash deposits.

Ally savings accounts offer up to 10 buckets to allocate your cash for different goals. You can also take advantage of Ally’s savings boosters—which round up purchases from your checking account, automate recurring transfers and transfer extra money from your checking account into your higher-interest savings account.

Varo Vs. SoFi

SoFi’s bank account includes both checking and savings wrapped into a single account. You can’t open one without the other. Like its competitors, SoFi doesn’t charge monthly maintenance fees. Features include early direct deposit, fee-free withdrawals from Allpoint ATMs and an automated savings program. As of November 2022, SoFi’s interest rates are more impressive than Varo’s: .

If you want to deposit cash, you’ll have to use a third-party retailer and pay a fee of up to $4.95. SoFi offers overdraft protection for those who receive at least $1,000 per month through direct deposit. It also offers overdraft coverage up to $50. And with the SoFi debit card, you can get up to 15% cash back at local retailers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Varo a real bank?

Yes. Varo Money achieved its goal to become “the first mobile-centric national bank in U.S. history” in July 2020 when it became the first U.S. fintech company to receive a national bank charter. Operating as Varo Bank N.A., Varo can hold its own deposits; from 2017 to 2019, this duty was handled by The Bancorp Bank.

Is Varo FDIC insured?

Yes, Varo Bank N.A. is FDIC insured (FDIC# 59190). The federal government protects your money for up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category, in the event of a bank failure.

What happens if someone steals my card or card information?

Varo debit cards have Visa Zero Liability, which protects you from owing money if someone makes purchases without your consent. If needed, you can lock your EMV-chip debit card in the app in seconds, according to the Varo website.

Does Varo have branches?

No, Varo is an online bank. You don’t need a physical branch in order to access your money. You can withdraw money from your Varo Bank Account at more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs surcharge-free and you can deposit cash via more than 90,000 Green Dot retail locations. Using the app, you can deposit checks into your Bank Account. You also can transfer money between Varo accounts instantly online or connect to apps such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Cash App or Venmo. If you want to link an external account, that also is an option, using Varo’s partner, Plaid.

Are checking and savings the only accounts Varo offers?

Varo Bank’s first two offerings were its Bank Account (checking) and Savings Account. The Varo Believe secured card is a more recent addition. The 2020 acquisition of a national banking charter enables Varo to offer a broader range of future products and services that may include joint accounts, wire transfers, credit cards and loans, among others.

Who owns Varo Bank?

Colin Walsh is the founder and CEO of Varo Bank. Since Varo’s founding in 2015, the company has raised almost $1 billion. Notable investors include Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus, Berkshire Partners and The Rise Fund.

How much can you withdraw from Varo Bank?

With Varo Bank, you can withdraw up to $1,000 from an ATM per day. At some major banks and credit unions, you can make over-the-counter cash withdrawals of up to $1,000 per day. Finally, you can get up to $500 per day through cashback withdrawals at retail stores. Withdrawals of any type can’t exceed $1,000 per calendar day.

¹Early access to direct deposit funds depends on the timing of the submission of the payment file from the payer. We generally make these funds available on the day the payment file is received, which may be up to 2 days earlier than the scheduled payment date.

²Out-of-network ATM withdrawal fees may apply except at MoneyPass ATMs in a 7-Eleven, or any Allpoint or Visa Plus Alliance ATM.

³Chime SpotMe is an optional, no fee service that requires a single deposit of $200 or more in qualifying direct deposits to the Chime Checking Account each month. All qualifying members will be allowed to overdraw their account up to $20 on debit card purchases and cash withdrawals initially, but may be later eligible for a higher limit of up to $200 or more based on member’s Chime Account history, direct deposit frequency and amount, spending activity and other risk-based factors. Your limit will be displayed to you within the Chime mobile app. You will receive notice of any changes to your limit. Your limit may change at any time, at Chime’s discretion. Although there are no overdraft fees, there may be out-of-network or third party fees associated with ATM transactions. SpotMe won’t cover non-debit card transactions, including ACH transfers, Pay Anyone transfers, or Chime Checkbook transactions. See Terms and Conditions.

⁴Mobile Check Deposit eligibility is determined by Chime in its sole discretion and may be granted based on various factors including, but not limited to, a member’s direct deposit enrollment status.

⁵Round Ups automatically round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and transfer the round up from your Chime Checking Account to your savings account.

⁶Save When I Get Paid automatically transfers 10% of your direct deposits of $500 or more from your Checking Account into your savings account.



