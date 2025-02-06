News & Insights

Personal Finance

Variable Annuities Rebound in 2024

February 06, 2025 — 06:21 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM->

Variable Annuities Rebound in 2024

Total annuity sales reached a record $432.4 billion in 2024, marking a 12% increase from the previous year and the third consecutive year of growth. Despite strong overall performance, declining interest rates in late 2024 led to a 13% drop in fixed-rate deferred and income annuities, as investors shifted toward products with higher growth potential. 

 

Traditional variable annuities saw their first annual increase in three years, rising 19% to $61.2 billion, fueled by strong equity markets and product innovation. Experts anticipate continued strength in annuity sales for 2025, and variable annuities could have another positive year’s annuities. 

 

LIMRA attributes this sustained demand to growing consumer interest in investment protection and guaranteed retirement income. Final industry rankings for 2024 will be released in March after earnings reports are completed.

Finsum: This could be the play for income investors worried about rising rates but need some upside exposure in 2025. 

  • annuities
  • variable annuities
  • income investing

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Data is currently not available

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.