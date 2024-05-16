Variable Annuities Could Be Affected by New Tax Proposal

The U.S. Treasury Department is seeking to curtail the use of bespoke life insurance policies and annuities by wealthy individuals and families to minimize their tax obligations. The proposal is called "Limit Tax Benefits for Private Placement Life Insurance and Similar Contracts" is part of the fiscal year 2025 "Greenbook"

This proposal aims to reduce the tax advantages associated with private placement life insurance, private placement annuities, and certain variable life and annuity contracts. While few Greenbook proposals are enacted into law swiftly, their inclusion can significantly influence financial services lobbyists and advisors over time.

Issued annually as part of the president's budget proposal, the Greenbook has previously suggested limiting business-owned life insurance and similar arrangements. The new measure could potentially raise $140 million in 2025 and $6.9 billion from 2025 to 2034. Designed for high-net-worth individuals, private placement life insurance and annuities allow customization of benefits and investments, often to gain tax benefits rather than to offer mortality or longevity protection.

Finsum: This proposal could take years to come into law, if it even ever happens, but the landscape could get more progressive if Biden is re-elected.

