Vantea SMART Enhances Stock Portfolio with Share Buyback

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART, a leading player in the cybersecurity sector, has acquired 7,399 of its own shares, reflecting its strategic initiative to manage its stock portfolio effectively. This brings the company’s total to 242,566 own shares, representing 1.882% of its share capital, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

