News & Insights

Stocks

Vantea SMART Enhances Stock Portfolio with Share Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vantea SMART, a leading player in the cybersecurity sector, has acquired 7,399 of its own shares, reflecting its strategic initiative to manage its stock portfolio effectively. This brings the company’s total to 242,566 own shares, representing 1.882% of its share capital, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into IT:VNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.