Vanke Overseas Announces Director Changes

Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Cynthia Law as an independent non-executive Director and changes in board committee roles, effective 23 May 2024. Ms. Law’s departure will be succeeded by the appointment of Mr. Ching Hiu Yuen, who brings over 20 years of experience in investment management and banking with a focus on China. Mr. Ching is also set to become the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

