Vanguard’s Approach to Direct Indexing

This post originally appeared on Advisor Perspectives.

, featuring: Emily LeStrange of Vanguard,

About This Episode

While direct indexing has been a hot topic for the past couple of years, many advisors and investors are still trying to assess what it is, if it's right for them, and where it might fit into their portfolios. Head of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Emily LeStrange works with advisors to understand where direct indexing fits into an advisor's practice – and whether the benefits of direct indexing outweigh the challenges.

About Our Guest

Emily LeStrange, CFA, CFP®, is the head of Vanguard Personalized Indexing. Ms. LeStrange’s team is responsible for the strategy, service, and distribution of Vanguard’s direct indexing offering for financial advisors.

Prior to her current role, Ms. LeStrange was a senior investment director on Vanguard’s Manager Oversight and Search team. In this role, Ms. LeStrange was responsible for the continuous monitoring of a subset of Vanguard’s 25 independent active equity investment managers, Vanguard Equity Index Group, and Vanguard Quantitative Equity Group on behalf of Vanguard Global Investment Committee and the board of directors. Previously, she held roles in Vanguard Flagship Services, Investment Management Fintech Strategies, and Corporate Strategy groups.

Ms. LeStrange earned an M.B.A. from MIT Sloan School of Management and a B.A. in American studies and political science from the University of Notre Dame. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Show Notes

Here are some additional resources to learn more about Vanguard and its direct-indexing offering:

Introducing AP Premium! Download and brand thousands of articles, summaries & commentaries in minutes. Unlock Premium today and receive $10 off your first monthly or annual payment with promo code PODCAST2022.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Direct Indexing Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.