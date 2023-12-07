Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): Investment Considerations and Risks (December 2023)

As factor investing continues to capture the interest of both institutional and retail investors, factor-based ETFs emerge as a convenient investment option. Among the largest and most liquid factor-based ETFs is the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), designed for investors seeking exposure to value-oriented stocks. In this article, we will explore the essential considerations and risks associated with investing in the Vanguard Value ETF.

What Is Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)?

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) is designed to track the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index. This index represents a collection of large-capitalization U.S. value stocks, with a selection methodology that emphasizes on value factors such as book-to-price ratio, future earnings-to-price ratio, dividend-to-price ratio, and other financial value-oriented metrics.

What Is Value as a Factor?

Value is a very well known and popular factor within the space of factor investing.

As explained by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of Quant Evolution, “Value refers to buying undervalued stocks and selling overvalued stocks based on certain financial metrics. The Fama-French definition of value was based on the book-to-market ratio, an indicator of companies' financial health. However, modern methodologies might consider a variety of metrics to identify the value of the underlying stocks.”

“We can also consider value as a defensive factor. This factor normally exposes the portfolio to financials, utilities and cyclicals, which act as a defense from inflation and rising interest rates.”

It is important to note that value (as a factor) is completely different from value investing (as an analytical style advocated by Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham). “The former tends to select a wide range of companies which are undervalued according to a collection of financial ratios,” said Santanche. “The latter is an analytical style that focuses on a handful of businesses that are profitable, healthy and stable over the long term.”

As a result, value stocks as identified by a factor investing model may not be attractive at all to a value investor.

Pros of VTV

Factor-based Strategy: VTV employs a factor-based strategy, targeting stocks that are deemed undervalued relative to their fundamental characteristics. This approach is attractive to investors seeking a straightforward way of participating in factor-based investing and incorporating such strategies into their portfolios.

Diversification: VTV provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of 342value stocks across various sectors. Diversification helps mitigate risks associated with the underperformance of specific sectors or individual stocks.

Dividend Yield: It should be noted that VTV's dividend yield is far higher than that of the S&P500. Given that value stocks typically offer attractive dividend yields, VTV becomes an appealing choice for investors focused on generating income. The ETF's emphasis on companies with a track record of dividend payments enhances the potential for a reliable and steady income stream.

Low Expense Ratio: Vanguard is renowned for its commitment to low-cost investing. VTV follows suit with a low expense ratio, allowing investors to gain exposure to value stocks without incurring high fees. As of November 30, 2023, VTV’s expense ratio is 0.04%.

Cons of VTV

Limited Concentrated Value Exposure: VTV may not be suitable for investors seeking a more concentrated exposure to value stocks. With a portfolio comprising 342 positions, the fund offers a diversified approach, potentially diluting the impact of a more focused value strategy. Investors with a preference for a more targeted and concentrated approach might find VTV's broad diversification as a drawback.

Incomplete Coverage of Mid-Cap and Small-Cap Exposure: VTV does not cover the full spectrum of mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Investors specifically seeking exposure to these market segments will need to explore separate funds, as VTV predominantly focuses on large-cap value stocks. This limitation may require investors to manage multiple funds to achieve a comprehensive and diversified portfolio, adding complexity to their investment strategy.

Conclusion

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) offers investors an opportunity to embrace a value investing strategy with the potential for long-term returns and dividend income. However, like any investment, it comes with its set of risks that investors should carefully consider. Before incorporating VTV into a portfolio, individuals should assess their investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. By understanding both the advantages and potential pitfalls, investors can make informed decisions about whether Vanguard Value ETF aligns with their overall investment strategy.

