Vanguard Total World Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BNDW

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (Symbol: BNDW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.17, changing hands as low as $69.02 per share. Vanguard Total World Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNDW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.11 per share, with $70.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.98.

