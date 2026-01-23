Markets
VIOV

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

January 23, 2026 — 11:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.99% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,402,430 worth of KMX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:

KMX — last trade: $47.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/02/2025 Mitchell D. Steenrod Director 2,000 $45.57 $91,140
10/02/2025 Mark F. Oneil Director 10,816 $46.21 $499,807

And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO), the #83 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,439,418 worth of RXO, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RXO is detailed in the table below:

RXO — last trade: $15.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2025 Andrew M. Wilkerson Chief Executive Officer 11,625 $12.85 $149,422
11/07/2025 Thomas A. Szlosek Director 20,308 $12.37 $251,210
11/17/2025 Adrian Kingshott Director 9,350 $10.75 $100,512
11/20/2025 Troy A. Cooper Director 8,317 $10.61 $88,243

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KLIP
 BHE Historical Stock Prices
 VER Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KLIP-> BHE Historical Stock Prices-> VER Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VIOV
KMX
RXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.