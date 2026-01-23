Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.99% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,402,430 worth of KMX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:

KMX — last trade: $47.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/02/2025 Mitchell D. Steenrod Director 2,000 $45.57 $91,140 10/02/2025 Mark F. Oneil Director 10,816 $46.21 $499,807

And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO), the #83 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,439,418 worth of RXO, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RXO is detailed in the table below:

RXO — last trade: $15.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2025 Andrew M. Wilkerson Chief Executive Officer 11,625 $12.85 $149,422 11/07/2025 Thomas A. Szlosek Director 20,308 $12.37 $251,210 11/17/2025 Adrian Kingshott Director 9,350 $10.75 $100,512 11/20/2025 Troy A. Cooper Director 8,317 $10.61 $88,243

