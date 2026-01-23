Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.99% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,402,430 worth of KMX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:
KMX — last trade: $47.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/02/2025
|Mitchell D. Steenrod
|Director
|2,000
|$45.57
|$91,140
|10/02/2025
|Mark F. Oneil
|Director
|10,816
|$46.21
|$499,807
And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO), the #83 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,439,418 worth of RXO, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RXO is detailed in the table below:
RXO — last trade: $15.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2025
|Andrew M. Wilkerson
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,625
|$12.85
|$149,422
|11/07/2025
|Thomas A. Szlosek
|Director
|20,308
|$12.37
|$251,210
|11/17/2025
|Adrian Kingshott
|Director
|9,350
|$10.75
|$100,512
|11/20/2025
|Troy A. Cooper
|Director
|8,317
|$10.61
|$88,243
