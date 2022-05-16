Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,947,055 worth of TROX, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TROX:
TROX — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2022
|Timothy C. Carlson
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$17.52
|$87,600
|03/09/2022
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|3,000
|$17.17
|$51,510
|05/06/2022
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|3,000
|$18.22
|$54,660
|05/04/2022
|Timothy C. Carlson
|SVP and CFO
|5,000
|$18.33
|$91,650
And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #86 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,233,600 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:
OEC — last trade: $17.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2021
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$17.39
|$521,700
|02/24/2022
|Corning F. Painter
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$15.19
|$607,640
|02/24/2022
|Mary A. Lindsey
|Director
|10,000
|$15.07
|$150,690
|02/28/2022
|Paul E. Huck
|Director
|15,000
|$15.79
|$236,925
|02/28/2022
|Kerry A. Galvin
|Director
|6,550
|$15.58
|$102,039
|02/24/2022
|Dan F. Smith
|Director
|7,000
|$14.85
|$103,950
|03/04/2022
|Dan F. Smith
|Director
|13,000
|$15.07
|$195,910
|05/13/2022
|Jeffrey Glajch
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$16.95
|$169,514
