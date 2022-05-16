Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,947,055 worth of TROX, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TROX:

TROX — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP, Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $17.52 $87,600 03/09/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $17.17 $51,510 05/06/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $18.22 $54,660 05/04/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP and CFO 5,000 $18.33 $91,650

And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #86 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,233,600 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:

OEC — last trade: $17.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/30/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.39 $521,700 02/24/2022 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.19 $607,640 02/24/2022 Mary A. Lindsey Director 10,000 $15.07 $150,690 02/28/2022 Paul E. Huck Director 15,000 $15.79 $236,925 02/28/2022 Kerry A. Galvin Director 6,550 $15.58 $102,039 02/24/2022 Dan F. Smith Director 7,000 $14.85 $103,950 03/04/2022 Dan F. Smith Director 13,000 $15.07 $195,910 05/13/2022 Jeffrey Glajch Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $16.95 $169,514

