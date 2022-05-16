Markets
VAW

Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,947,055 worth of TROX, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TROX:

TROX — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP, Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $17.52 $87,600
03/09/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $17.17 $51,510
05/06/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $18.22 $54,660
05/04/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP and CFO 5,000 $18.33 $91,650

And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), the #86 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,233,600 worth of OEC, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OEC is detailed in the table below:

OEC — last trade: $17.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2021 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $17.39 $521,700
02/24/2022 Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $15.19 $607,640
02/24/2022 Mary A. Lindsey Director 10,000 $15.07 $150,690
02/28/2022 Paul E. Huck Director 15,000 $15.79 $236,925
02/28/2022 Kerry A. Galvin Director 6,550 $15.58 $102,039
02/24/2022 Dan F. Smith Director 7,000 $14.85 $103,950
03/04/2022 Dan F. Smith Director 13,000 $15.07 $195,910
05/13/2022 Jeffrey Glajch Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $16.95 $169,514

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAW TROX OEC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular